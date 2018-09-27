Pro14: Edinburgh v Benetton (Fri)

Scotland hooker Stuart McInally returns to captain Edinburgh at Murrayfield

Pro14: Edinburgh v Benetton Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Date: Friday 28 Sept Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text updates on BBC Sport website

Edinburgh welcome back six Scotland internationals for Friday's Pro14 visit of Benetton.

Captain Stuart McInally returns at hooker alongside experienced tight-head prop WP Nel.

Lock Grant Gilchrist is selected and Hamish Watson resumes his role in the back row after missing last weekend's defeat at Leinster.

Full-back Blair Kinghorn, centre Matt Scott and scrum-half Henry Pyrgos are also reinstated.

Simon Hickey takes over at fly-half and Bill Mata, who has missed two games due to injury. features at number eight.

Prop Pierre Schoeman has been suspended for four weeks following his red card in the loss to Leinster.

Richard Cockerill's side sit bottom of Conference B after one win from their opening four matches.

Benetton, who are playing their fourth away league game before a run of three in a row at the Stadio Monigo, are three points better off than their hosts after wins against the Dragons and Cardiff Blues.

"If you have any ambition to be competing, then you obviously want to win your home games," said Cockerill. "We've had three away matches and certainly could have gotten more points out of Ospreys and Ulster, but we didn't. However, they are clearly tough places to go.

"Benetton were good last year and are much improved. They've had a very good start to this year, but we feel like we're playing pretty well. We've got a lot of confidence in the team and we're driven to win at the weekend.

"If we put together the performances from the last three weeks, we'll certainly get points out of the next few games. I've got every confidence in this group of players."

Last season, the Italian side won 20-17 on a trip to Myreside, with Edinburgh gaining revenge with a 24-13 success in Italy.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Fife, Dean, Scott , Van der Merwe, Hickey, Pyrgos, Dell, McInally (capt), Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Ford, Sutherland, McCallum, McKenzie, Ritchie, Fowles, Van der Walt, Socino.

Benetton: Hayward, Tavuyara, Iannone, Morisi, Sperandio, Allan, Duvenage, Traore, Bigi, Riccioni, Fuser, Budd (capt), Negri, Barbini, Barbieri.

Replacements: Makelara, Appiah, Ferrari, Ruzza, Lazzaroni, Gori, McKinley, Brex.

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)