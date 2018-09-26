Edinburgh will go 'full metal jacket' in chase for European success - Richard Cockerill

Edinburgh have won one of their opening four Pro14 matches this season

Edinburgh will "go full metal jacket" in pursuit of "unlikely" qualification from their Heineken Champions Cup pool, says head coach Richard Cockerill.

The Scottish side play in the top-tier European competition for the first time five seasons.

They tackle French giants Montpellier and Toulon, as well as England's Newcastle Falcons in the group phase.

"If I stood here and said our ambition is to qualify, you'd think I was mad," Cockerill told BBC Sport.

"The reality is that we're going to have to outperform anything we've done before to get out of this group.

"But let's go and see how good we are and where we sit with those big European teams. These are the sort of experiences we've got to go through if we're going to get better."

Glasgow 'know we are good enough'

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie believes the Champions Cup is the finest club tournament in world rugby.

The New Zealander, who coached the Chiefs to two Super Rugby titles, says he was "pleasantly surprised" by the calibre of the competition when he arrived in Glasgow last year.

"Leinster, who went on to win the tournament, are a real quality side that would compete with anything down in the southern hemisphere," he said.

"There are so many different countries, an enormous amount of foreign players, some of the best players in the southern hemisphere - I love the whole set-up and didn't realise how big it was until I arrived."

Rennie's side lost all but one of their pool matches last term in a disappointing European campaign.

Drawn against Saracens, Lyon and Cardiff Blues this year, the Warriors boss "knows we are good enough" to qualify.

"We're going to have to be at our best. We know it's tough, but we're a better side than last year, better-resourced and hopefully we understand what it takes to win some of these games," he said.