Ben Moon: Exeter prop deserved England call-up says head coach Ali Hepher

Ben Moon (left), who has played 223 times for Exeter in 10 years, talks with England captain Dylan Hartley during training

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher says Ben Moon's inclusion in the England training squad shows that anyone can get a chance if they play well enough.

Moon, 29, is Exeter's longest-serving player having made his debut in 2008 when Exeter were in the National One.

"He has been one of the best props in the Premiership for a long time," Hepher told BBC Sport.

"He's had to work hard and keep sticking at it, and it just shows you that sometimes an opportunity arises."

Moon, who progressed through Exeter's academy, was brought into England's training squad after Harlequins' Joe Marler pulled out.

Hepher added: "I think he enjoyed it. He got stuck into training and certainly he'll be well and truly ready for it, so that step up at this stage of his career should be good and comfortable for him.

"It says to everyone out there that if you perform well over a longer period you might get your opportunity."

'Maybe the sum of our parts is stronger'

Moon was one of only four Exeter players to be picked in the England squad, despite the side winning their first four Premiership games for the first time ever.

Initially just Henry Slade, Jack Nowell and Harry Williams were picked, with the likes of Don Armand, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds left out of Eddie Jones' squad.

"We were probably a bit disappointed that a few more guys didn't push on in there," admitted Hepher.

"That's tough on them, but they'll have their work-ons and their things to push for us, which will be great.

"If you're getting in a successful side and you perform well then you're always going to be a looked at and then it's just a matter of time if you keep putting in those top-quality performances.

"We'll be judged on the individuals; maybe the sum of our parts is stronger as the guys work harder as a team."