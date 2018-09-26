Conor Murray: Ireland scrum-half does not want neck injury details disclosed

Conor Murray has not played since Ireland's summer Test series victory over Australia

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has said that Ireland and Lions scrum-half Conor Murray does not want details about his neck injury to be disclosed.

Murray hasn't played since Ireland's final Test against Australia in June.

On Monday, Munster forwards coach Jerry Flannery said Murray was "progressing well" but gave no likely timeframe for the scrum-half's return to action.

"Upon his request, I can't comment on his injury," van Graan said when asked for an update on Wednesday.

Murray is thought to have adopted the stance for privacy reasons amid the desire of some high-profile players to protect their careers by withholding details about injuries.

Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTE at the launch of the Heineken Champions Cup in Dublin, van Graan added: "I've got to respect that. From the first day we've handled his injury accordingly. We take care of all of our players very well I believe."

Munster have signed New Zealander Alby Mathewson as scrum-half cover with Duncan Williams also getting game time at the moment amid the injuries to James Hart (knee) and Neil Cronin (shoulder).

Murray's Ireland team-mate Keith Earls is in line to make his first Munster appearance of the season in Saturday's Pro14 game against Ulster at Thomond Park.

However, another Ireland international, Chris Farrell, appears likely to be out of action until December as he continues his recovery from a knee injury picked up during last year's Six Nations.

"We won't see him [Farrell] before the Champions Cup starts but hopefully before Christmas," added van Graan.

"He won't be back anytime soon. He's mentally very well, he's working very hard off the field but in terms of returning to train with the team, he's still a long way off."