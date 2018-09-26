Pierre Schoeman: Edinburgh prop suspended for four weeks

Pierre Schoeman has featured in all four of Edinburgh's Pro14 fixtures this season

Prop Pierre Schoeman will miss Edinburgh's opening two Heineken Champions Cup matches after being suspended for four weeks.

The South African was sent off in his side's Pro14 loss to Leinster.

He was ruled to have broken Law 9.12, which states a player must not "strike anyone with any part of the arm", after connecting with the head of Dan Leavy when carrying ball.

Edinburgh begin their European campaign against Montpellier and Toulon.

They travel to face Vern Cotter's side on 13 October, before hosting Toulon seven days later.

Schoeman will also miss league matches against Benetton and Cheetahs.

The Pro14 disciplinary panel comprised Welsh trio Simon Thomas, Roger Morris and Nigel Williams and concluded that there was an act of foul play of striking the head with the forearm which carries a mid-range entry point sanction of six weeks.

The league says that punishment was reduced "due to mitigating circumstances, Schoeman's acceptance of the red card and behaviour throughout the hearing".

He may return to action for Richard Cockerill's side from midnight on 21 October.