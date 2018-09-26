BBC to show all of Scotland's autumn Tests live
Scotland's four autumn internationals will be shown live on BBC Television.
Gregor Townsend's side begin their November schedule against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 3 November - their first Test of the season.
The Six Nations rivals will contest the Doddie Weir Cup, in honour of the former Scotland lock who has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
The Scots then welcome Fiji, South Africa and Argentina to Murrayfield on Saturdays 10, 17 and 24 November.
Scotland's autumn internationals
Wales v Scotland - Saturday, 3 November 14:45 GMT
Scotland v Fiji - Saturday, 10 November 14:30 GMT
Scotland v South Africa - Saturday, 17 November 17:20 GMT
Scotland v Argentina - Saturday, 24 November 14:30 GMT