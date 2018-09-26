Warren Gatland: Wales coach says Lions breaks increased Wales reign

Warren Gatland has led Wales to two Grand Slams and a World Cup semi-final since taking over at the beginning of 2008

Warren Gatland says he would not be taking Wales to the 2019 World Cup if he had not had two sabbaticals to coach the British and Irish Lions.

Gatland will leave his Wales role after the global tournament to Japan next year, ending the New Zealander's 12-year reign as Wales coach.

"I wouldn't have lasted this long if I hadn't had the opportunities to do the Lions campaigns," said Gatland.

"Having a year away refreshed me and was good for me personally."

Gatland coached the Lions to a series win against Australia in 2013 and a draw in New Zealand four years later.

On both occasions the Welsh Rugby Union granted him time off to concentrate on his Lions job, with his assistant Rob Howley taking over the Wales head position.

"If I'd continued to do the Wales role (without a change of environment), I don't think I'd have been here for that long," said Gatland, who was also an assistant on the 2009 Lions tour of South Africa.

"It's been a good focus for me over my last two years, with the Lions and building into my final year and Japan."

Gatland admits he is feeling the pressure ahead of his final year as he prepares to be succeeded by fellow Kiwi Wayne Pivac.

In his first six years in the job, the team won two Grand Slams, a Six Nations championship and reached the semi-finals of the 2011 World Cup. There is much to live up to.

"I am scared about next year because I want it to be a good one," said Gatland.

"I've loved my time here in Wales and it's time to move on. We would have liked to have won more and probably done better against southern hemisphere teams.

"But our record in the Six Nations over the 12 years and the win-loss ratio has been pretty outstanding from a Wales perspective.

"The way we've performed in World Cups has been pretty admirable.

"So the next 12 months is pretty important - not so much November and the warm-up games, but the Six Nations, where it counts, and definitely the World Cup, where it's important. Those are the competitions we are judged on."

Wales are in a group with Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Uruguay, with Wales and the Wallabies favourites to top the pool.

Australia are struggling in the Rugby Championship and Wales have the chance to break a run of 13 losses against Michael Cheika's side in Cardiff in November.

"The tide's got to turn as far as I'm concerned, we feel like we can compete with them in all aspects of the game," said Gatland.

"They're a confidence team and are going through a period where there's pressure on their coach.

"They're also at the lowest they've ever been in the world rankings [seventh], have just lost at home to Argentina, and there's a lot of public pressure from the media and the fans.

"It will be interesting to see what sort of state they arrive at the World Cup."

Gatland believes Wales will have to adapt to some extreme conditions in Japan.

"It's typhoon season," said Gatland.

"Someone is going to get hit by a typhoon, whether it is at training or whatever.

"It is also likely to be pretty humid and a little bit slippery, then you have to be prepared to play in the heat as well."