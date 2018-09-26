Barbarians v Argentina: BBC to broadcast first Baa-Baas match since 2009

Media playback is not supported on this device Gareth Edwards' memorable try for Barbarians v New Zealand

Killik Cup - Barbarians v Argentina Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 1 December Coverage: Live on BBC Two

The BBC will show live coverage of the Barbarians as they take on Argentina at Twickenham in December.

The Killik Cup game will air on BBC Two on Saturday, 1 December (14:30 GMT).

The live broadcast will be the first time the BBC has screened a Baa-Baas game nationwide since the 25-18 win against New Zealand in 2009.

"Welcoming the Barbarians back to the BBC further strengthens our Autumn Internationals programme," said BBC Head of TV Sport, Philip Bernie.

The Barbarians are an invitational team which has been playing national sides on a regular basis since 1948.

South Africa's Rassie Erasmus will be coach for the Argentina game, with the squad featuring current Springboks Eben Etzebeth, Handre Pollard and Tendai Mtawarira.

A Chris Ashton hat-trick guided the Baa-Baas to their first win over England since 2014 back in May, when Bernie says their brand of attacking rugby "lit up Twickenham".

The BBC has renewed its long association with the Barbarians, including broadcasting the classic 1973 match against New Zealand which featured Gareth Edwards' famous try.