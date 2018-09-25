Jonny May: England attack coach says Leicester player could become world's best wing

"Jonny May has got X factor but because he's been around a bit you tend to forget that."

Jonny May has the potential to become the sport's most dangerous wing, says England attack coach Scott Wisemantel.

The Leicester player shone during England's tour of South Africa in June, and Wisemantel said it was because he had the "freedom to express himself".

"Anyone who knows Jonny knows he's a little bit special," said Wisemantel, brought in for the tour and retained for the autumn series.

"I hope he can become the best winger in the world."

May scored three tries in three Tests against the Springboks, as England lost the series 2-1. The Tigers player was singled out for praise by head coach Eddie Jones.

The 48-year-old Australian added: "He's got X-factor, but because he's been around a bit you tend to forget that.

"You have to let him have that freedom to express himself. He found freedom in that and it was good to see him do well in South Africa."

England begin their autumn series against South Africa on 3 November before they face New Zealand, 2019 World Cup hosts Japan and Australia.

Gloucester's Danny Cipriani, who played in the final Test against the Springboks, has been overlooked for this week's three-day training camp in Bristol, with Owen Farrell and George Ford the current preferred 10s. Jones had said his exclusion had nothing to do with his conviction for common assault and resisting arrest in August.

Wisemantel said: "Danny's not here but he's still in the mix. We only needed two fly-halves as it's a short camp. By no means is Danny scrapped.

"The guy has got X-factor, he's got talent. There's no doubt about it. It's a nice situation because now you have to make decisions and that's what you want to do."