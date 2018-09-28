Premiership: Saracens v Bath

Billy Vunipola missed Saracens' win against Gloucester with a minor injury

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens welcome back Billy Vunipola to their side for Saturday's home Premiership fixture against Bath.

Jackson Wray also returns to the hosts' back row, while prop Titi Lamositele earns his first start of the season.

Bath's Fracois Louw comes back in to start after his involvement in the Rugby Championship with South Africa.

In the centres, Max Clark returns to the first XV for the visitors, whose director of rugby Todd Blackadder extended his contract on Friday.

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, George, Lamositele, Itoje, Kruis, Isiekwe, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Tolofua, Barrington, Judge, Skelton, Burger, Spencer, Tompkins, Lewington.

Bath: Atkins; Rokoduguni, Clark, Wright, Homer; Priestland, Cook; Van Rooyen, Walker, Perenise, Ewels (capt), Stooke, Bayliss, Louw, Grant.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Noguera, Delmas, Douglas, Reid, Green, Burns, Willison.