Premiership: Gloucester v Harlequins

Ben Morgan
Ben Morgan made his senior England international debut in 2012
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Coverage on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make five changes for the visit of Harlequins in the Premiership on Saturday.

Ben Morgan starts at number eight after Ruan Ackermann failed to fully recover from a knock in time to feature.

England full-back Mike Brown returns for Harlequins, who give second row James Horwill his first Premiership start since April.

Scotland winger Tim Visser also makes his first start of the season for the visitors.

Gloucester: Hudson; Sharples, Trinder, Atkinson, Banahan; Cipriani, Vellacott; Hohneck, Hanson, Balmain, Slater (capt), Grobler, Polledri, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Marais, Seville, Knight, Clarke, Evans, Braley, Twelvetrees, Woodward.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Tapuai, Visser; Lang, Care; Marler, Crumpton, Sinckler, Symons, Horwill (co-capt), Bothma, Robshaw (co-capt), Chisholm.

Replacements: Ward, Boyce, Collier, South, Kunatani, Mulchrone, Smith, Morris.

