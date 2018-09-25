Heather Fisher: England World Cup winner takes break from game

Heather Fisher was part of the England side that won the 2014 Rugby World Cup

Heather Fisher, part of England's World Cup-winning side in 2014, says she will take a break from the game to "mentally recharge".

The 34-year-old made her international debut in 2009 and helped England win rugby sevens bronze at the Commonwealth Games in April.

Fisher, who has 22 England caps, said she had put "a huge amount of pressure on myself" during her playing career.

"My head isn't where it needs to be for the start of the season," she wrote.

"By taking some time out I am hopeful that if an opportunity arises to represent my country again, I will come back much stronger and ready to go."

Fisher was previously a bobsleigher and represented Great Britain at junior and senior level.

She was one of the 17 players awarded a full-time sevens contract in September 2017.

"My priority is making sure that I am able to give my absolute all for my team," she added.

"I'm really fortunate to have such supportive coaches and team-mates who have played a big role in helping me to come to this decision."