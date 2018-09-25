Dan Evans: Ospreys full-back not hopeful on Wales call-up

Dan Evans has played 116 games for Ospreys since making his debut in September 2014

Guinness Pro14: Zebre v Ospreys Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Ospreys full-back Dan Evans admits he is not hopeful of any future Wales call-up after asking for a meeting with Rob Howley at the end of last season.

Evans won his only two caps on the 2009 north America tour and has been since ignored by Warren Gatland.

The 29-year-old asked to meet backs coach Howley to discuss his international ambitions.

When asked whether he came away hopeful, Evans said: "Probably not, no."

Evans has been one of the form full-backs in regional rugby since joining the Ospreys 2014 from the Dragons but has been battling with Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny.

Even when Williams and Halfpenny have been injured or away with the British and Irish Lions, Evans has not been considered by Wales.

"There was a discussion with Rob (which Evans initiated) at the end of last season, But, I'll just leave it there, I think," said Evans.

"You never give up, it is what is. I have just got to concentrate on my own performances and hopefully I can keep playing well for the Ospreys.

"I will keep working as hard as I can, hopefully I will get the recognition one day, if not I am happy playing for the Ospreys."