Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Wasps

Reigning Premiership Player of the Year Vereniki Gonevaand has missed the last two Newcastle games through injury

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle's impressive wingers Vereniki Goneva and Sinoti Sinoti return to the side as Dean Richards makes three changes for the visit of Wasps.

Fijian international Tevita Cavubati gets the nod at lock while USA prop Paul Mullen make his Premiership debut after being named on the bench.

Wasps make six changes with none of their England players starting.

Elliot Daly, Dan Robson and Nathan Hughes all make the bench while Brad Shields and Joe Launchbury are rested.

Willie Le Roux is also unavailable as he is on international duty with South Africa - he is replaced by Rob Miller at full-back.

Marcus Watson and Juan De Jongh replace Christian Wade and Daly at wing and centre, while Joe Simpson starts at scrum-half for Robson.

Tom Cruse gets the nod at hooker while Ben Morris deputises for Hughes in the back row.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Williams, Sinoti; Flood, Takulua; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Mulipola, Green, Cavubati, Graham, Welch (capt), Wilson

Replacements: Socino, Mavinga, Mullen, Witty, Chick, Stuart, Hodgson, Penny

Wasps: Miller; Watson, De Jongh, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Sopoaga, Simpson; Zhvania, Cruse, Stuart; Rowlands, Gaskell, Johnson (capt), Morris, Carr

Replacements: Taylor, Harris, Brookes, Myall, Hughes, Robson, Searle, Daly