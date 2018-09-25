Wasps: Premiership club to work on building new Leamington Spa training ground

Wasps currently train at Broadstreet RFC in Coventry

Wasps have moved a step closer to building a new permanent training base in the West Midlands.

The Premiership club, who relocated to Coventry's Ricoh Arena in 2014, hope to establish a new training ground in Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.

Members of Old Leamingtonians RFC have agreed a majority vote in favour of a the club setting up home there.

Wasps, who currently train at Broadstreet RFC in Coventry, will begin working on a planning application.

"We are grateful for the co-operation of Old Leamingtonians, along with other stakeholders and third parties, and look forward to working with them in the future to deliver a top-quality training centre," said chief executive Nick Eastwood in a club statement.