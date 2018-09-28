Pro14: Zebre v Ospreys (Sat)

Ospreys lock Alun Wyn Jones has won 117 caps for Wales

Guinness Pro14: Zebre v Ospreys Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date:Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is rested as Ospreys make two changes for their Pro14 trip to Italy to face Zebre.

Jones is replaced in the second row by Adam Beard, while prop Ma'afu Fia comes in for Tom Botha in the other change from last Saturday's win over Benetton.

That gave Ospreys, second in Conference A, in a third win from four Pro14 matches so far this season.

Zebre, who are fifth in the same conference, have won two of their four fixtures.

"Three home wins have given us a platform to go into back-to-back away games that will offer totally different challenges to the group over the next eight days," said Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke.

"There's confidence in the group but it's a realistic and respectful confidence, not a misplaced one."

Zebre: Edoardo Padovani; Mattia Bellini, Tommaso Boni, Tommaso Castello (capt), Gabriele Di Giulio; Carlo Canna, Guglielmo Palazzani; Andrea Lovotti, Oliviero Fabiani, Dario Chistolini, David Sisi, Apisai Tauyavuca, Jimmy Tuivaiti, Johan Meyer, Giovanni Licata.

Replacement: Massimo Ceciliani, Daniele Rimpelli, Giosue Zilocchi, Leonard Krumov, Samuele Ortis, Marcello Violi, Francois Brummer, Giulio Bisegni.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; George North, Joe Thomas, Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan; Sam Davies, Aled Davies; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Ma'afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Adam Beard, Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric (capt), James King.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Rhodri Jones, Tom Botha, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Tom Habberfield, James Hook, Cory Allen.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Eddie Hogan-O'Connell (IRFU), Vincenzo Schipani (FIR)

TMO: Alan Falzone (FIR)

