Nine uncapped players in Ireland women's squad for November games

Munster's Enya Breen is among the nine uncapped players named in the Ireland squad

Ireland women's coach Adam Griggs has included nine uncapped players in his squad for the November Tests against the USA and England.

The new players include Leinster quartet Emma Hoban, Ellen Murphy, Juliet Short and Daisy Earl.

Munster pair Enya Breen and Laura Sheehan also earn call-ups along with Connacht's duo Beibhinn Parsons and Aoibheann Reilly.

English-based Lauren Delany is also named in the 31-woman squad.

Delany, who plays for the Firwood Waterloo club, is named in the squad after attending a recent Irish screening day.

Connacht duo Parsons and Reilly and Leinster's Earl are all included as development players.

The squad includes Ulster's Claire McLaughlin.

Ireland coach Griggs said the two games would offer a "good chance to blood new talent and get in preparation ahead of the Six Nations".

Griggs added that the three development player inclusions could feature in the November games.

"We have included three development players into the panel. They are going to be fully immersed in the squad with an eye on fast tracking their development and making sure in a year or two they will be ready to go at international level," said the Ireland coach.

"In saying that when they come in to compete with the other players in the squad, if they are doing their job well, they have every chance of being selected."

The Irish will host the USA at Energia Park in Dublin on Sunday, 18 November (13:00 GMT) before the game against England at Twickenham six days later (18:30).

Ireland women's squad for November Tests

Enya Breen (Bantry Bay/Munster), Anna Caplice (Richmond/IQ Rugby), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster), Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster), Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College/Leinster), Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby), Daisy Earl (Railway Union/Leinster), Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster), Emma Hoban (St Mary's College/Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster), Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht), Sarah Mimnagh (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster), Aoibheann Reilly (Ballinasloe/Connacht), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/Munster), Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster)