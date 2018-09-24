Wales coach Gatland wants selection 'common sense' on scrum-half Rhys Webb

Scrum-half Rhys Webb (right) began his rugby career with Bridgend

Wales coach Warren Gatland hopes that Rhys Webb may yet play a part in the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The Toulon scrum-half is ineligible to play for Wales after a change in the Welsh Rugby Union selection policy.

"We do have regulations which have been agreed by the Union and the regions, not so much the coaches," Gatland said.

"At the moment it is a firm no, but you can never say never... I would like to think there might be some common sense."

Under the new rules, Webb is currently ineligible to represent his country as he has only won 31 caps, with players based outside Wales needing 60.

The 29-year-old, who won two caps on the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, agreed his move from Ospreys to French side Toulon before the new qualification rules were announced.

"I feel so sorry for Rhys Webb. I would love the opportunity to be able to pick him. The rules say that I can't," admitted Gatland, who will step down as Wales coach after the World Cup in Japan.

"If there are a couple of injuries I would like to think - if we had lost two of our three nines that we have at the moment, which are probably the three front-runners - then maybe some common sense [would prevail].

"If we turned up in nine months and it was important to us to take Rhys Webb - would people consider an exception?

"The pleasing thing is that we meet once a month, the Rugby Management Board, which is the four head coaches [of the regions]. I think they understand; if you talk to them they know what the situation is.

"I don't think that anyone wants to see a team hampered by the ability to be able to pick the best player."

With a huge 12 months ahead for Wales and Gatland hoping to finish his 12-year tenure on a high, the New Zealander can ill-afford to be without a world class scrum-half.

Webb, who last played for his country against South Africa in December 2017, says he has not given up his "dream" of an international return.

However, WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips has reiterated that "we're absolutely going to stick with the policy".

Despite being well blessed in the scrum-half position with Gareth and Aled Davies vying with Tomos Williams for the number nine shirt, Webb would likely have been the front-runner out in Japan in a year's time.

But according to Gatland, the door has been left ajar: "If his [Webb's] form is outstanding for Toulon and Toulon are doing well - they were struggling a bit and he has got to get back in and play well - you have that debate at a later date.

"There is no doubt that when he is fit and playing well, he is world class. Could it make a difference to us, having someone available like that? Possibly."