Olly Robinson is the son of former England and British and Irish Lions flanker Andy, who coached England and Scotland

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Cheetahs (Fri) Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST

Cardiff Blues have made three starting changes as they host South African side Cheetahs in the Pro14 on Friday.

Head coach John Mulvihill has recalled prop Scott Andrews, lock Rory Thornton and flanker Olly Robinson.

Fly-half Steven Shingler could make his first appearance of 2018-19 as a replacement.

Winless Cheetahs make one change from last weekends 39-39 draw against Ulster, as Ryno Eksteen replaces the injured Malcom Jaer at full-back.

Dmitri Arhip makes way for Wales prop Andrews, while Nick Williams and Josh Navidi move aside as Thornton and Robinson return.

Both of last season's encounters between the sides were entertaining, with the Cardiff Blues winning 25-20 at home and the Cheetahs winning 29-27 in the return match.

After losing their three opening games, Blues hope to build on their comprehensive win over Munster and add to winless Cheetahs' start.

Mulvihill said: "We have selected a side to suit our game-plan, but also to ensure players are managed sufficiently, to get through the season, and that others are given opportunities.

"The Cheetahs play with a lot of endeavour in attack and will be comfortable moving the ball from anywhere, while they also possess a big, physical pack.

"We will need to bring the same level of physicality and intensity that we delivered against Munster once again on Friday night, and that has to be our standard this season."

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith said: "It's good to have continuity, which is an important factor for teams to grow.

"With continuity we can learn from mistakes and grow to form a good base.

"This tour is important to give the next step towards winning and doing better away from home.

"Cardiff offers a big challenge. They are well prepared and we expect a fast game on the artificial ground."

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Jason Harries; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey, Scott Andrews, George Earle, Rory Thornton, Olly Robinson, Ellis Jenkins (capt), Josh Turnbull.

Replacement: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Dillon Lewis, Macauley Cook, Sion Bennett, Lloyd Williams, Steven Shingler, Garyn Smith.

Cheetahs: Ryno Eksteen; William Small-Smith, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Nico Lee, Rabz Maxwane; Tian Schoeman, Tian Meyer (capt); Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba, Aranos Coetzee, Walt Steenkamp, JP du Preez, Gerhard Olivier, Niell Jordaan, Junior Pokomela.

Replacements: Jacques du Toit, Charles Marais, Günther Janse van Vuuren, Justin Basson, Stephan Malan, Daniel Maartens, Shaun Venter, Louis Fouche.

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Joy Neville (IRFU), Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)

