Manu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs withdraw from England training camp through injury

From the section

Tuilagi's last England appearance came against Wales during the 2016 Six Nations

Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi and scrum-half Ben Youngs have withdrawn from England's training camp in Bristol with injuries.

Harlequins prop Joe Marler has also withdrawn for personal reasons.

Tuilagi was recalled to Eddie Jones' 36-man squad on Thursday, having not played for England since early 2016.

Leicester said both players had sustained "niggles" in Sunday's 44-37 Premiership defeat to Worcester Warriors.

"They will be assessed by the club in the next few days," said a club spokesperson.

Worcester prop Nick Schonert has also pulled out through injury, with Exeter prop Ben Moon and Leicester wing Jordan Olowofela called up as replacements.

Jones will name his squad for the November internationals on 18 October, before a training camp in Portugal.

England face South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia in consecutive weekends at Twickenham.