Rhys Webb: Toulon scrum-half determined to stay in Wales selectors' thoughts

Scrum-half Rhys Webb won two caps on the 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand

Rhys Webb says he has not given up his "dream" of playing for Wales again.

The 29-year-old British and Irish Lions scrum-half is ineligible to play for Wales following his move to Toulon.

Welsh Rugby Union rules prevent the ex-Osprey representing his country as he has only won 31 caps, with players based outside Wales needing 60.

"If I'm playing for Toulon I want to be the best player I can be to put me in the window for international honours," Webb told BBC Wales' Scrum V programme.

"I haven't given up hope on my country... it's a dream to represent my country again.

"I'm just going to give 100% to Toulon... I just want to play the best rugby I can play here, be the best number nine in the world - so hopefully people will start talking about me and find it hard not to pick this Rhys Webb.

"When you play club rugby, you want to be the best you can be to gain international honours, but you can't think too much about that. You can't think about Wales.

"As rugby players, playing for your country is the world. It's a dream come true to represent your country.

"But for now it's about Toulon and I want to continue winning trophies with this club."

In previous seasons, the selectors have been able to pick up to four players who have chosen to play domestic rugby outside Wales.

The new regulations, which came into force this month, are designed to encourage the best Welsh players to remain home-based.

Webb, whose international appearances have been curtailed by a string of injuries, agreed his move from Ospreys to Toulon before the new qualification rules were announced.

While Webb is determined to keep himself in the thoughts of the selection panel, there is no prospect of a recall unless the WRU selection policy changes.

WRU group chief executive Martyn Phillips said he sympathised with Webb's plight but added that the rules will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

"It's pretty tough on Rhys because he's a player we think a lot of, he's a tremendous player," Phillips told BBC Sport Wales.

"The policy we believe is working and... hopefully when we go into the autumn everybody has got clarity, so players and coaches know where they stand.

"If we leave the door even slightly open for people, sometimes we think we give them false hope... our position is we're absolutely going to stick with the policy."

While Webb will not be featuring in the November internationals, where Wales play Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa, he will be cheering on his country.

"I will watch it; I don't know where. I'll try to get back home for a couple of the games because I still have a lot of mates playing for Wales," Webb added.

"So if I get time, maybe fly home with the boys to watch it because they love watching the games. I know it's not the same without their dad playing, but they still enjoy watching it."

