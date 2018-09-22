Premier 15s: Saracens and Loughborough Lightning maintain 100% start

Saracens beat Harlequins in April to win the first Premier 15s title

Defending champions Saracens Women made it three wins from three at the start of the Premier 15s season after a thumping 61-0 victory at Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.

Sarries racked up an impressive 11 tries, with England flanker Marlie Packer and Sonia Green scoring two apiece.

Rowan White, Lotte Clapp, Ellena Perry, Bryony Cleall, Emma Swords, Poppy Cleall and Georgie Lingham also crossed the whitewash, as Saracens moved to within eight points of the 150-point mark after only three games.

Loughborough Lightning are hot on the leaders' heels after a 41-17 victory over last year's runners-up Harlequins.

A Justine Lucas double and a penalty try on the stroke of half-time opened up a 17-point gap at the interval, and the home side continued to dominate after the break.

Carys Williams scored two tries, including one interception, although Harlequins scored two late consolation tries of their own.

Elsewhere, Wasps FC Ladies bounced back from last weekend's defeat by Loughborough with a 52-14 win over Firwood Waterloo Ladies.

Claire Molloy scored two of their six first-half tries before Wasps added two more in the second period.

Kany Adefemiwa-Afilaka also scored two tries while Sarah Mitchelson, Amy Wilson Hardy, Kate Hallett and Daniker Willmore also dotted down as Wasps secured their second win of the season.

A bonus-point 43-12 win over Worcester Valkyries was Richmond Women'sfirst success of the season.

Meg Varley's try cancelled out Emelie Hellgren's opening score before Richmond took control and Alice Soper and Laura Kapo both went over before the break.

Rachel Laqeretabua secured the bonus point before tries from Alicia McComish, Libby Povey and Anna Caplice added further gloss to the scoreline.

Worcester did manage to rack up double figures with a late penalty try, although the Valkyries are the only side still without a win this season.

Bristol Bears Women registered their first win of the season with a 43-5 win over Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC in the West Country derby.

Lucy Attwood and Phoebe Murray both scored tries, after Bristol were awarded a penalty try, to open up a 19-0 lead at the break.

Canadian back-rower Mackenzie Carson scored an intercept try at the start of the second half before Gloucester-Hartpury pulled a try back through Bianca Blackburn.

But Murray added a second individual try before Poppy Leitch and Merryn Doidge rounded off the scoring.