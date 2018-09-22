Edinburgh 'not embarrassed by Leinster' - Richard Cockerill

Pierre Schoeman was dismissed after his arm made contact with the head of Dan Leavy in a collision

Edinburgh "were not embarrassed" in defeat by Leinster and must use the experience of playing the Pro14 and European champions to improve, says head coach Richard Cockerill.

The Scottish side conceded five tries and lost Pierre Schoeman to a late red card in a 31-7 Dublin reverse.

But Cockerill said his team "made Leinster work hard for their win".

"We battled and played as hard as we could - the reality is they're just a better team than us," he said.

Edinburgh enjoyed long periods of first-half pressure in the home 22 - at one point amassing over 30 phases of attack - but could not breach the Leinster defence.

Magnus Bradbury scored their only try soon after the interval, but they never threatened to cause an upset.

"We had a couple of opportunities in that first half to score and we didn't take them," Cockerill told BBC Scotland.

"We made errors, invited them into our half and they kept coming. They weren't messing about. The score flatters them a little bit maybe, but they're a good team.

"It's encouraging we can come here having made a lot of changes and stay in the battle. We've got to learn and develop. This is what playing the European champions away from home feels like. We weren't embarrassed, we kept in it and we've just got to keep working hard and getting better."

Schoeman was dismissed after leading with his forearm and elbow into the head of Dan Leavy as he carried the ball forwards, and Cockerill had no complaints regarding the prop's sending off.

"The dynamics of the game and the way the game is, you've got to protect players," he said.