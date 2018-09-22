WRU National League & Bowl results

Welsh rugby

21-22 September, 2018

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

WRU NATIONAL BOWL

Round 1

Cardiff Saracens 5 - 31 Risca II

TWO EAST

Caerphilly 22 - 35 Croesyceiliog

Caldicot 17 - 17 Senghenydd

Newport HSOB 17 - 13 Abertillery BG

Pill Harriers 22 - 18 Abercarn

Talywain P - P Blackwood

Ynysddu 0 - 9 Monmouth

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi 36 - 22 Llantwit Fardre

Aberdare 19 - 26 Llanharan

Cardiff Quins 6 - 38 Cilfynydd

Llanishen 5 - 20 Barry

St Peters 19 - 3 Heol y Cyw

Taffs Well 18 - 14 Abercynon

TWO NORTH

Abergele 6 - 48 Colwyn Bay

Bangor 5 - 14 COBRA

Dolgellau 11 - 7 Nant Conwy II

Llanidloes 34 - 0 Rhyl

Welshpool 12 - 29 Newtown

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells 13 - 15 Birchgrove

Pencoed P - P Ystradgynlais

Porthcawl 17 - 0 Morriston

Resolven 38 - 16 Cwmavon

Seven Sisters 10 - 14 Nantyffyllon

Taibach 21 - 31 Nantymoel

TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic P - P Penclawdd

Mumbles 15 - 13 Pontyberem

Pembroke 13 - 15 Burry Port

Pontarddulais 10 - 13 Loughor

St Clears 14 - 0 Tycroes

Tumble P - P Fishguard & Goodwick

THREE NORTH

CR Dinbach II 25 - 11 Machynlleth

Holyhead 22 - 22 Flint

Llangefni II 60 - 0 Mold II

Pwllheli II 52 - 5 Benllech

Rhosllanerchrugog 0 - 96 Shotton Steel

THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 18 - 10 Tredegar Ironsides

Deri v Usk - match abandoned after 20 minutes due to injury

Garndiffaith 28 - 10 Blaina

Machen 18 - 10 Abertysswg

Oakdale 38 - 0 Fleur De Lys

RTB Ebbw Vale 29 - 0 Nantyglo

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cefn Coed P - P Old Illtydians

Fairwater 10 - 6 Pentyrch

Penarth 7 - 20 Tylorstown

Penygraig 22 - 17 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd

Pontyclun 32 - 24 Gwernyfed

Treharris 15 - 12 Cowbridge

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 10 - 17 Vardre

Abercrave 36 - 24 Swansea Uplands

Bridgend Sports 35 - 3 Cwmgors

Bryncoch 17 - 29 Tonmawr

Glais 6 - 49 Pyle

Penlan 20 - 22 Neath Athletic

THREE WEST A

Haverfordwest 46 - 3 Pembroke Dock Quins

Laugharne 45 - 13 Llangwm

Neyland 22 - 16 Llanybydder

St Davids 5 - 55 Milford Haven

Tregaron 9 - 12 Cardigan

THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars 13 - 31 Aberbargoed

Chepstow 15 - 15 Hafodyrynys

Llanhilleth 14 - 12 New Panteg

New Tredegar 17 - 22 Rhymney

St Julians HSOB 36 - 12 Markham

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 7 - 3 Glyncoch

Llandaff North P - P Wattstown

Llantwit Major 7 - 17 St Albans

Tonyrefail 10 - 27 Canton

Treherbert 3 - 8 Old Penarthians

Ynysowen 18 - 20 Llandaff

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Baglan 33 - 25 Banwen

Bryncethin 14 - 5 Pontycymmer

Cwmllynfell 13 - 10 Cefn Cribbwr

Glyncorrwg 71 - 0 Briton Ferry

Pontrhydyfen 15 - 3 Crynant

Rhigos 5 - 15 Alltwen

THREE WEST B

Cefneithin 6 - 13 Amman Utd

Lampeter Town P - P Bynea

Llandybie 13 - 14 Llandeilo

Llangadog 18 - 35 Nantgaredig

New Dock Stars 23 - 25 Betws

Penybanc 10 - 52 Trimsaran

THREE EAST C

Newport Saracens 51 - 0 Brynithel

Pontllanfraith 7 - 7 Rogerstone

Tredegar P - P Crumlin

Trinant 26 - 12 Crickhowell

West Mon P - P Trefil

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla P - P Llandrindod Wells

Hirwaun P - P Sully View

Llanrumney 12 - 7 Ferndale

Maesteg 50 - 3 Cardiff Internationals

Whitchurch P - P Cardiff Saracens

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmtwrch 13 - 6 Penygroes

Fall Bay P - P Pontardawe

Ogmore Vale 19 - 7 Pontyates

Panyffynnon 25 - 17 South Gower

Tonna 20 - 22 Cwmgwrach

THREE EAST D

Abersychan Alexanders P - P Bettws

Girling P - P Cwmcarn United

Old Tylerian 0 - 48 Rhayader

St Josephs (Newport) 25 - 14 Forgeside

Tref y Clawdd 10 - 12 Hollybush

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you