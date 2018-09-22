WRU National League & Bowl results
-
21-22 September, 2018
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
WRU NATIONAL BOWL
Round 1
Cardiff Saracens 5 - 31 Risca II
TWO EAST
Caerphilly 22 - 35 Croesyceiliog
Caldicot 17 - 17 Senghenydd
Newport HSOB 17 - 13 Abertillery BG
Pill Harriers 22 - 18 Abercarn
Talywain P - P Blackwood
Ynysddu 0 - 9 Monmouth
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi 36 - 22 Llantwit Fardre
Aberdare 19 - 26 Llanharan
Cardiff Quins 6 - 38 Cilfynydd
Llanishen 5 - 20 Barry
St Peters 19 - 3 Heol y Cyw
Taffs Well 18 - 14 Abercynon
TWO NORTH
Abergele 6 - 48 Colwyn Bay
Bangor 5 - 14 COBRA
Dolgellau 11 - 7 Nant Conwy II
Llanidloes 34 - 0 Rhyl
Welshpool 12 - 29 Newtown
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells 13 - 15 Birchgrove
Pencoed P - P Ystradgynlais
Porthcawl 17 - 0 Morriston
Resolven 38 - 16 Cwmavon
Seven Sisters 10 - 14 Nantyffyllon
Taibach 21 - 31 Nantymoel
TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic P - P Penclawdd
Mumbles 15 - 13 Pontyberem
Pembroke 13 - 15 Burry Port
Pontarddulais 10 - 13 Loughor
St Clears 14 - 0 Tycroes
Tumble P - P Fishguard & Goodwick
THREE NORTH
CR Dinbach II 25 - 11 Machynlleth
Holyhead 22 - 22 Flint
Llangefni II 60 - 0 Mold II
Pwllheli II 52 - 5 Benllech
Rhosllanerchrugog 0 - 96 Shotton Steel
THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 18 - 10 Tredegar Ironsides
Deri v Usk - match abandoned after 20 minutes due to injury
Garndiffaith 28 - 10 Blaina
Machen 18 - 10 Abertysswg
Oakdale 38 - 0 Fleur De Lys
RTB Ebbw Vale 29 - 0 Nantyglo
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cefn Coed P - P Old Illtydians
Fairwater 10 - 6 Pentyrch
Penarth 7 - 20 Tylorstown
Penygraig 22 - 17 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd
Pontyclun 32 - 24 Gwernyfed
Treharris 15 - 12 Cowbridge
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 10 - 17 Vardre
Abercrave 36 - 24 Swansea Uplands
Bridgend Sports 35 - 3 Cwmgors
Bryncoch 17 - 29 Tonmawr
Glais 6 - 49 Pyle
Penlan 20 - 22 Neath Athletic
THREE WEST A
Haverfordwest 46 - 3 Pembroke Dock Quins
Laugharne 45 - 13 Llangwm
Neyland 22 - 16 Llanybydder
St Davids 5 - 55 Milford Haven
Tregaron 9 - 12 Cardigan
THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars 13 - 31 Aberbargoed
Chepstow 15 - 15 Hafodyrynys
Llanhilleth 14 - 12 New Panteg
New Tredegar 17 - 22 Rhymney
St Julians HSOB 36 - 12 Markham
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 7 - 3 Glyncoch
Llandaff North P - P Wattstown
Llantwit Major 7 - 17 St Albans
Tonyrefail 10 - 27 Canton
Treherbert 3 - 8 Old Penarthians
Ynysowen 18 - 20 Llandaff
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Baglan 33 - 25 Banwen
Bryncethin 14 - 5 Pontycymmer
Cwmllynfell 13 - 10 Cefn Cribbwr
Glyncorrwg 71 - 0 Briton Ferry
Pontrhydyfen 15 - 3 Crynant
Rhigos 5 - 15 Alltwen
THREE WEST B
Cefneithin 6 - 13 Amman Utd
Lampeter Town P - P Bynea
Llandybie 13 - 14 Llandeilo
Llangadog 18 - 35 Nantgaredig
New Dock Stars 23 - 25 Betws
Penybanc 10 - 52 Trimsaran
THREE EAST C
Newport Saracens 51 - 0 Brynithel
Pontllanfraith 7 - 7 Rogerstone
Tredegar P - P Crumlin
Trinant 26 - 12 Crickhowell
West Mon P - P Trefil
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla P - P Llandrindod Wells
Hirwaun P - P Sully View
Llanrumney 12 - 7 Ferndale
Maesteg 50 - 3 Cardiff Internationals
Whitchurch P - P Cardiff Saracens
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmtwrch 13 - 6 Penygroes
Fall Bay P - P Pontardawe
Ogmore Vale 19 - 7 Pontyates
Panyffynnon 25 - 17 South Gower
Tonna 20 - 22 Cwmgwrach
THREE EAST D
Abersychan Alexanders P - P Bettws
Girling P - P Cwmcarn United
Old Tylerian 0 - 48 Rhayader
St Josephs (Newport) 25 - 14 Forgeside
Tref y Clawdd 10 - 12 Hollybush