Glasgow Warriors 'a long way off it' in Southern Kings defeat - Dave Rennie

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie says the 38-28 loss to Southern Kings which ended their unbeaten start was the worst performance of his time in charge.

Warriors were 24-0 down by half-time and shipped five tries to a side that lost 20 of their 21 games last season.

Rennie says Glasgow's next opponents, Dragons, "will be salivating" at the prospect of facing them after what he called a "really flat performance".

"They out-enthused us, they out-worked us," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"We didn't defend well enough or work hard enough defensively. We didn't treasure the ball and we know they can hurt you when you do that.

"We lost all the key races. In the end we found ourselves a helluva long way back."

'It certainly wasn't a lack of respect'

Converted tries from Yaw Penxe, Martin du Toit and Rudi Van Rooyen, and a penalty from Masixole Banda, put Kings 24-0 up at half-time and Harlon Klaasen's brilliant solo score made it 31-0 before Nick Grigg and DTH van der Merwe hit back for Glasgow.

But Du Toit's second try proved decisive, late scores from Fraser Brown and Van der Merw securing a bonus point for the visitors.

Rennie dismissed suggestions his team may have taken the threat of the Kings too lightly.

"We do our homework on each team each week," he said. "We were clear on what was going to be important. It certainly wasn't a lack of respect for the Kings.

"We prepared as we do for every side. In the end they put the pressure on and they were rewarded.

"We were a long way off it today, but maybe it's a good lesson. We had to wait about 11 months last year to find that out.

"We need to be far more urgent. We need to be better in all departments, with and without the ball, because anyone can roll anyone in this competition."