Keith Russell: Scottish Rugby 'not learned lessons' following my unfair dismissal case

Scottish Rugby has not learned the lessons of the failings in its governance and is continuing to dig a hole for itself, says the organisation's former head of domestic rugby.

Keith Russell, father of Scotland fly-half Finn, won an unfair dismissal case against the SRU earlier this year and has previously spoken about a "toxic" culture of unaccountability at the top at Murrayfield.

At the organisation's annual general meeting in August, outgoing president Rob Flockhart spoke of a "cloud over Scottish Rugby" because of the Russell affair. Colin Grassie, chairman of the SRU board, said the union was "not proud of this episode".

On Friday, the SRU issued a statement outlining the outcome of a review into the issues arising from the tribunal that ruled that the union had disregarded employment law when dismissing Russell.

They called it an "extensive report" that involved a "substantial and thorough process". In June, when the review was announced, Mark Dodson, the SRU's chief executive and the man most heavily involved in Russell's sacking, said that there would be transparency when the review was completed.

"There will be no secrets," said Dodson at the time. "If there is criticism of me or other people then so be it. There is no sense of a cover-up. Are the recommendations going to be published? Yes, because I don't want to walk around with a cloud over the organisation. We've got nothing to hide."

The review was led by independent non-executive SRU board member and former solicitor general, Lesley Thomson QC, who was assisted, in part, by auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers. It has not been published on account of "legal advice" and "data protection legislation".

Russell, who now works for Badminton Scotland, calls the SRU's statement "a lot of words and not much clarity and little or no indication that they've learned any lessons from this".

"The fact that they've issued a statement with a few recommendations rather than releasing the text of Lesley's review is not unexpected but it's disappointing," said Russell. "Lesley is an impressive person and it would be very interesting to see the review rather than just some vague recommendations that miss the point.

"Its first recommendation on how to improve the governance is about strengthening the human resource capability within Murrayfield, but in my case there was no failing on the part of the human resource team. It was a failing on the part of the chief executive [Dodson], and the general council, who knew what the human resource process was telling them and then chose to ignore it.

"The HR people at Murrayfield are fine. There is no lack of HR expertise. The problem is that there is a culture within the organisation of getting rid of people and then silencing them through Non-Disclosure Agreements [NDAs]."

'There needs to be more transparency'

Since 2011, the SRU had used NDAs on 14 occasions. The recommendations in Thomson's review says that there needs to be greater scrutiny within the organisation in their use of NDAs in the future. The SRU has committed to a review of its governance, which will be headed by Gavin MacColl QC. The remit and members of his group will be decided next month.

"In the statement, Colin [Grassie] says that lessons have been learned, but what lessons have they actually learned?" asks Russell. "They don't tell us.

"In not publishing the review, or the key parts of the review, there is an element of hiding behind data protection legislation. There are confidential things that they cannot publish, but the tone of their statement is not that of an organisation that accepts it needs to change how it does things.

"They should have come out and said very clearly, 'we have got a number of things wrong here. We've had a long hard look at ourselves and Lesley's report has been difficult for us to take on board, it was really challenging and unfortunately our lawyers tell us we can't present it all, but here, in precise terms, is where we went wrong and here's how we're putting it right'.

"If Mark [Dodson] had come over as contrite then the tone in the statement would have been a lot better. It's not about trashing him with birch, but rather wanting to hear him say that 'there are things I got wrong here and there are things I'm not particularly comfortable about and I have reflected on Lesley's review and we need to be better'. That would have been the right response.

"The disappointment is that they don't appear to have taken on the governance issues that have come up. There needs to be more transparency and clarity on what they are doing and how they are doing it and there is nothing in the document that gives any insight on that. They're just continuing to dig a hole for themselves."

BBC Scotland has approached Scottish Rugby for a response to Russell's comments.