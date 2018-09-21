Manu Tuilagi: England centre discovers snooker to aid return from injury

Tuilagi is set to play in Sunday's Premiership match for Leicester against Worcester

England and Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi says he turned to snooker in search of distraction while he came back from knee surgery.

This autumn Tuilagi is set to make his first international appearance for two years after he was included in Eddie Jones' upcoming training squad.

He also overcame a career-threatening groin problem and played local league snooker to lighten his recovery.

"It was quite nice and relaxing, and I wasn't too bad," said the 27-year-old.

"A few of the boys at Leicester play. My highest break in practice was 55 and in a game 40. We've just finished our summer league.

"I went to the Crucible with [England and Leicester prop] Ellis Genge. It was awesome. It was John Higgins against Mark Williams in the final and Williams won.

"You have to dress up for snooker, which is good. It's a very serious game. It's very quiet - a bit too quiet.

"But I've not been able to play much since I had my daughter. My missus has been cancelling it!"

Tuilagi, who is of Samoan descent, has seen the last four years of his career marred by injury, including successive knee operations.

Last year he even visited a witch doctor in Samoa to assist in his recovery and he has also sought help from consultant sport psychologist Matt Thombs.