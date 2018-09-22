Pro14: Southern Kings 38-28 Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow fell to a shock defeat to Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth

Pro14: Southern Kings v Glasgow Warriors Southern Kings (24) 38 Tries: Penxe, Du Toit 2, Van Rooyen, Klaasen Cons: Banda 4 Pens: Banda Glasgow Warriors (0) 28 Tries: Grigg, Van der Merwe 2, Brown Cons: Hastings 4 Pens:

Glasgow's unbeaten start to the Pro14 season was ended in extraordinary fashion as they were stunned by unfancied Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Tries from Yaw Penxe, Martin du Toit and Rudi Van Rooyen gave the Kings a 24-0 half-time lead.

Nick Grigg and DTH van der Merwe hit back for Glasgow, but tries from Harlon Klaasen and Du Toit proved decisive.

Fraser Brown's touchdown and another from Van der Merwe ensured Glasgow secured a bonus point as consolation.

The message from Dave Rennie and the Glasgow camp before the match was that they would not let complacency set in, even against a side that lost 20 of their 21 Pro14 matches last season.

However, they were caught cold just six minutes in. Glasgow were short of numbers out wide and when the ball was shipped to flying winger Penxe, nobody got as much as a finger on him as he glided over for the opening try.

Three minutes later the hole deepened for Warriors, Kings again stretching the visitors' defence and fly-half Du Toit exploited a gap to go over.

If Glasgow had hit the snooze button, a scoreboard showing 14-0 should have jolted them from their slumber. It didn't.

Glasgow worked themselves into a decent attacking position but were turned over and very quickly in trouble. Flanker Henry Brown burst through a desperately soft Grigg tackle, found Van Rooyen in support and the scrum-half cruised over.

It could have been even worse when Klaasen galloped over for what looked like the bonus-point try for the home side but, mercifully for Warriors, the score was ruled out for an earlier knock-on.

After try-scorer Penxe was sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous tip-tackle on Van der Merwe, Grigg looked to have made amends for his earlier defensive error by crossing the try-line, but again the TMO spotted an earlier knock-on and ruled out the try.

Passive in defence, pitiful in attack, this was as poor an opening half as Glasgow have produced in living memory. The ball-handling was amateurish at best, and 15 turnovers conceded in 40 minutes tells its own story.

Masixole Banda, who converted all five of Kings' tries, knocked over a penalty to stretch the lead to 24-0 at the break.

Hastings provides comeback spark

How Glasgow could have done with the attacking elan of their talisman Stuart Hogg, the Scotland full-back resting up back home following ankle surgery. Instead it was Klaasen producing Hogg-like brilliance to put the game beyond doubt for the Kings.

Grigg's first-up tackle was poor once again, Klaasen gathered the off-load on his own 22m line and went haring off towards Glasgow territory. He dinked a delightful chip over the head of Ruaridh Jackson and re-gathered to score a stunning try.

Jackson crossed the line at the other end only for it to be ruled that he had not grounded the ball, but Grigg blasted through the midfield defence to finally register Warriors' first points on the hour.

The introduction of Adam Hastings provided the spark Glasgow desperately needed. The fly-half side-stepped away from a tackle and whipped a gorgeous long pass to Van der Merwe to go over in the corner, and the young fly-half nailed the touchline conversion to bring the score to 31-14.

Any hope of a miraculous comeback was extinguished 10 minutes from the end though with a fifth Kings try, Du Toit profiting from a fortuitous bounce of the ball near the Glasgow line to go over.

Replacement hooker Fraser Brown rumbled over for Warriors' third try and Van der Merwe scored his second - his 50th for Glasgow - in the last play to secure a bonus point, but it was little comfort on a wretched day for the Scottish side.

Southern Kings: M Banda, Y Penxe, H Klaasen, B Klaasen, B Basson, M Du Toit, R Van Rooyen, S Ferreira, M Willemse, L Pupuma, B De Wee, J Astle, H Brown, A Ntsila, R Lerm.

Replacements: A Van Rooyen,J Forwood, M Dreyer, S Greeff, C Velleman, G Masimla, N Dukisa, M Botha.

Glasgow Warriors: R Jackson, T Seymour, H Jones, N Grigg, DTH van der Merwe, P Horne, N Frisby, J Bhatti, G Turner, D Rae, G Peterson, S Cummings, R Wilson, C Fusaro, A Ashe.

Replacements: F Brown, A Allan, K Bryce, R Harley, C Gibbins, A Price, A Hastings, R Nairn.