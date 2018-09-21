Zak Redgrave on giving up on rowing and his famous father's rugby coaching

The two-year-old Zak Redgrave (left) with his dad and his two sisters in 2000

Zak Redgrave was 12-years-old when he was put off rowing because he was constantly compared to his famous father.

Rugby union became his sport of choice and now aged 20 he is aiming to take home some silverware of his own to add to the impressive family collection.

On Saturday, the third year chemistry student will line-up at second-row for the University of Edinburgh against the University of St Andrews in the Varsity match at Murrayfield.

And there would be no one prouder than dad - or Sir Steve Redgrave to you and me - if Zak gets his hands on the trophy.

The match may not quite have the prestige of his father's Olympic success, but the 10,000 crowd expected at the national stadium will be by far the biggest Zak has ever performed in front of.

"My dad pushed me to be active and wanted me to try and be the best I could be at any given sport, even if it wasn't rowing he wasn't really bothered about that, he just wanted me to pursue sport in general," he said.

"I rowed when I was younger, but then the coach was starting to compare me to my dad when I was 12-years-old and he was saying 'your dad was so much better than you at this age' - even though my dad had not even started rowing at that age.

"It was too much and I started to think 'this is going to be terrible being compared to dad all the time', so I ruled rowing out at early age and then my school [Wellington College] didn't have rowing and it made it an easier decision for me to pursue rugby."

Sir Steve is of course best known for winning five gold medals at five consecutive Olympics for Great Britain between 1984 and 2000.

He also won a bronze in the 1988 Olympics as well as Commonwealth Games medals for England and World Championship honours.

Zak was only a toddler when the 2000 BBC Sports Personality of the Year was getting ready to bring the curtain down on his distinguished career.

Zak Redgrave turned to rugby during his schooldays rather than rowing

"For his last race in 2000 I was two so I didn't really see him compete," he recalls. "I kind of saw the aftermath of his career so I saw the popularity from that race onwards until I was about 10 or 11.

"He is definitely still a sportsman in the way he will help me with things. He is not critical, but will point out where I need to improve on things, like for example when I was younger and playing at school he'd always act as a second coach even though he hadn't ever played rugby himself.

"He'd be like 'good game, but try this next time' so he was always trying to push me to get better, but we definitely bonded over sport more than anything else.

"One of the biggest characteristics I have inherited from dad is his competitiveness, neither him nor I can lose at anything especially when it's against each other."

Zak's dad will not be at Murrayfield as he will be at another prearranged event, but Zak's mum Ann - a Commonwealth Games rowing medal winner - and auntie will be cheering him on.

"This Varsity fixture has just grown and grown and to think that we could be playing in front of 10,000 or so people is quite something," said Zak.

"Hopefully the chats I have had with dad about keeping calm and focusing on the job in hand will kick in. I know he will be watching the live feed online and no doubt shouting at the screen telling me what to do."