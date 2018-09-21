Pro14: Leinster v Edinburgh (Sat)

Cian Healy is part of a completely changed Leinster front row

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Edinburgh Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 22 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland & online; text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has made seven changes and a positional switch to his starting team for Saturday's Pro14 game with Edinburgh at the RDS.

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton leads the team on his 150th appearance.

Edinburgh's line-up shows nine changes from that which beat Connacht as they target a first away win of the season.

Several internationals, including Ross Ford, Allan Dell and Magnus Bradbury, come in as the Scottish side aim to move up from fifth in Conference A.

Winger Jamie Farndale, more usually found playing sevens rugby for Scotland, makes his first appearance for Edinburgh since his debut as a replacement against Cardiff Blues in April 2012.

In midfield, Chris Dean returns from injury to partner summer recruit Juan Pablo Socino, who is handed a first competitive start for the club.

Sean Kennedy makes his first start of the campaign at scrum-half while a new-look front row sees 110-times capped Scotland international Ford pack down alongside Dell and Simon Berghan.

Fraser McKenzie is named as captain and partners Ben Toolis in the second row.

After coming on as a replacement against Connacht last weekend, Magnus Bradbury is named at number eight.

'Best team in Europe'

"Leinster are and have the best team in Europe. It's going to be a good challenge for us. We're going to go there, throw everything at them and see where we get to," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"We pushed them close there last year and were probably unlucky not to get anything out the game."

For champions Leinster, Jordan Larmour moves from the right wing to full-back, with Fergus McFadden coming in at 14 and James Lowe called up on the left wing.

Luke McGrath occupies the number nine jersey, with Cian Healy, James Tracy and Michael Bent making up an entirely new front row.

Devin Toner comes into the second row to partner James Ryan.

On the replacements' bench Dan Leavy is in line to make his first appearance of the season having returned from injury.

Leinster are second in Conference B on 11 points, having won two of their first three matches, while Edinburgh have six points despite losing their first two fixtures.

The Irish province hammered Dragons 52-10 last weekend.

Leinster: Larmour; McFadden, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Healy, Tracy, Bent; Toner, Ryan; Deegan, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Cronin, Dooley, Furlong, Kearney, Leavy, Gibson-Park, Byrne, Tomane

Edinburgh: Fife; Farndale, Dean, Socino, van der Merwe; van der Walt, Kennedy; Dell, Ford, Berghan; McKenzie (capt), Toolis; Hamilton, Ritchie, Bradbury.

Replacements: Cherry, Schoeman, McCallum, Hunter-Hill, Crosbie, Fowles, Hickey, Johnstone.

Referee: Dan Jones (WRU)