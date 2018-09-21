Danny Cipriani: Matt Dawson says dropped England fly-half paying for off-field incidents

Danny Cipriani
Cipriani set up Jonny May's decisive try in the 25-10 win over South Africa - his first Test start in 10 years

Dropped England fly-half Danny Cipriani is paying for the "0.5% of doubt" caused by his off-field activities says World Cup winner Matt Dawson.

Cipriani started August's 25-10 win over South Africa, but was involved in an nightclub incident in August and left out of Thursday's 33-man squad.

"Eddie Jones is not the first coach to have the mentality that you need 23 players you can trust under the most extreme pressure," Dawson said.

"I am talking about the 0.5% of doubt."

The 30-year-old, who signed for Gloucester in the summer, plead guilty to common assault and resisting arrest after the incident on a pre-season tour of Jersey.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Cipriani omitted because of form - England boss Jones

Jones said Cipriani's absence from the training squad was "100%" based on his on-pitch performances and that he might yet regain his place for the autumn internationals.

But Dawson thinks the England coach is tiring of the attention that accompanies Cipriani and his lengthy history of off-field misdemeanours.

A drink-driving conviction in 2016 followed fights with team-mates, accidents on nights out and disagreements with previous England coaches.

"Could England go to the World Cup and afford to have a story come out about Cipriani be it rugby, social media, or something from years ago that the media are hanging onto?" asked Dawson on 5 live Rugby.

"I am getting more and more convinced that Eddie Jones just doesn't want the hassle, Danny is playing well. Everyone can see it, but the dynamics of the team are the priority for success down in Japan."

Jones warned Cipriani before the tour of South Africa that he would be sent home if he proved a disruptive influence.

"When you have had that signal cry of 'don't make any more mistakes' and you do trip up, Jones would not be human not to have that somewhere in your psyche when it comes to selection," added former England fly-half Paul Grayson on 5 live.

Jones decision is 'lunacy'

However Jones' decision to omit Cipriani despite his eye-catching performances in Gloucester's unbeaten start to the Premiership season has been criticised in other quarters.

Former Ireland and Lions captain Brian O'Driscoll was scathing, saying Cipraini should be a squad option at least
Former Ireland and Lions captain Brian O'Driscoll was scathing, saying Cipraini should be a squad option at least
Phil Vickery - a member of the 2003 World Cup-winning side alongside Dawson and Grayson and a Gloucester legend - said Cipriani was being denied an opportunity he had earned
Phil Vickery - a member of the 2003 World Cup-winning side alongside Dawson and Grayson and a Gloucester legend - said Cipriani was being denied an opportunity he had earned
Former England wing Tom May was one of several to cite Cipriani's game-breaking abilities from 10
Former England wing Tom May was one of several to cite Cipriani's game-breaking abilities from 10

Cipriani himself has 'liked' two tweets questioning his omission...

Sam Roberts tweet saying 'Personally I'm really looking forward to seeing Danny Cipriani in form...'
The first from rugby journalist Sam Roberts...
Carl Fearns
...the second from Lyon's English number eight Carl Fearns

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Rugby union coverage

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you