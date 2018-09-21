Welsh Rugby Union proposes reduction in board members

WRU members will vote at this year's AGM in the Vale Resort in October

The Welsh Rugby Union will seek to reduce the number of directors on its board from 20 to 12, as part of a drive to modernise its governance structures.

The proposal has been put before the 320 members, clubs and districts and will be voted on at this year's annual general meeting.

The AGM, to be held at Cardiff's Vale Resort on Sunday, 14 October, will need a 75% majority to pass the proposal.

"This is a pivotal moment for Welsh rugby," said chairman Gareth Davies.

"The WRU board believes that the governance changes will improve the WRU and provide a governance structure that is modern and fit for purpose.

"These changes will also enable us to better improve diversity within our governance, better representing the interests of everyone involved in our game."

If the resolution is passed, the new WRU board would consist of the chair of the Community Game Board - one of the club representatives elected onto the WRU council - a further seven council members all elected by clubs, three appointed independent directors (including the chair of the professional game board) and the group chief executive.

"The key is that the WRU board is able to take agile decisions and has a broad range of skill sets and experiences, whilst retaining a link to its membership," Davies added.