Wayne Pivac: Scarlets coach weighs in on Pro14 referee criticism

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac has responded to claims that referees have not been up to standard in the opening Pro14 rounds.

His Edinburgh counterpart Richard Cockerill said Welshman Ian Davies "certainly didn't referee properly" after their victory over Connacht.

The Irish province conceded 15 penalties to Edinburgh's five, but only received one yellow card.

Pivac said it can be frustrating, but all coaches want is consistency.

Cockerill claimed his side had also been on the receiving end of poor refereeing decisions in their opening games - narrow away losses to Ospreys and Ulster respectively.

"Unfortunately, because it's Edinburgh, nobody seems to want to actually look at it and rectify it," he said.

Ian Davies took charge of Edinburgh's win over Connacht

Pivac told BBC Sport that they previously had a coaches meeting with officials, where it was explained that there were a lot of developing referees coming through.

"It is frustrating from a coaching point of view if you believe there are errors in games and inconsistencies from one week to another," Pivac said.

"We have a reporting process that we go through if we're not happy, and no doubt Richard would have done that.

"At times you make comments that sometimes you want to take back, you'd have to ask Richard.

"Certainly it can be frustrating because all you want it consistency, but you've got to work with what you've got and Greg Garner (Pro14 elite referee manager) is doing a job with referees at the moment and trying to get as many guys up to speed to operate as this level."

Pivac added his biggest frustration with the officiating of games is when television match officials (TMOs) make mistakes.

"I think there's no excuse for that because we all look at the same screen," he said.