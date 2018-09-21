From the section

Ospreys won their opening two matches of the Pro14 season before losing to Munster last week

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Benetton Rugby (Sat) Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, online and the BBC Sport app, plus live score updates

Ospreys recall their top players for Benetton's visit to the Welsh region after making 12 changes for their defeat to Munster.

Wales internationals Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Dan Lydiate and Aled Davies all return to the starting side.

Only Joe Thomas, Luke Morgan, Sam Davies and Tom Botha remain from the starting 15 against Munster.

Benetton select Tommaso Benvenuti and Monty Ioane on the wings.

Their front row will consist of Cherif Traore, Luca Bigi and Simone Ferrari.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; George North, Joe Thomas, Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan; Sam Davies, Aled Davies; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric (Capt), James King

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia, Adam Beard, Sam Cross, Tom Habberfield, James Hook, Cory Allen

Benetton: Luca Sperandio; Tommaso Benvenuti, Marco Zanon, Alberto Sgarbi, Monty Ioane; Antonio Rizzi, Dewaldt Duvenage; Cherif Traore, Luca Bigi, Simone Ferrari, Allesandro Zanni, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn, Marco Barbini

Replacements: Engjel Makelara, Alberto De Marchi, Giuseppe Di Stefano, Marco Fuser, Marco Lazzaroni, Edoardo Gori, Ian McKinley, Tommaso Iannone

Referee: Mike Adamson (SCO)

Touch judges: Fin Brown (SCO) and Wayne Davies (WAL)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WAL)

