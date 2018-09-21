Dragons fly-half Arwel Robson made his debut for the Welsh region in 2016

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Zebre (Sat) Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Saturday, 22 September Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, online and the BBC Sport app, plus live score updates

Dragons will give a first start of the season to Arwel Robson and Jared Rosser when Zebre visit Rodney Parade.

Rosser replaces the injured Hallam Amos on the wing while Robson comes in at fly-half for Josh Lewis.

Rynard Landman and Ollie Griffiths are recalled while Wales prop Aaron Jarvis is named on the bench and set to make his first Dragons appearance after recovering a bicep injury.

Zebre hand starts to Francois Brummer and Oliviero Fabiani.

The pair both scored tries from the bench in the wing against Blues last week while Tommaso Castello, Edoardo Padovani and Giovanni Licata complete the five changes for Michael Bradley's side.

"It's a big game and we're looking forward to it, but if we let Zebre play like they did for the last 20 minutes against Cardiff Blues then we will be chasing shadows," said Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman.

"We have got to try and keep the ball off them. They are in the top two in offloads and defenders beaten. They take risks, run from their own 22 and throw offloads. They are a dangerous side and we are aware of their threats.

"We feel if we control the ball defensively we can expose them, but attack wise they are dangerous."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Dafydd Howells, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser; Arwel Robson, Rhodri Williams; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Rynard Landman, Cory Hill (c), Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Ryan Bevington, Aaron Jarvis, Brandon Nansen, Nic Cudd, Tavis Knoyle, Josh Lewis, Jarryd Sage

Zebre: Francois Brummer; Mattia Bellini, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Castello, Edoardo Padovani; Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi; Andrea Lovotti, Oliviero Fabiani, Dario Chistolini, Dave Sisi, George Biagi (c), Jimmy Tuivaiti, Johan Meyer, Giovanni Licata

Replacements: Massimo Ceciliani, Daniele Rimpelli, Giosue Zilocchi, Apisai Tauyavuca, Matu Tevi, Guglielmo Palazzani, Tommaso Boni, Gabriele di Giulio

Referee: Joy Neville (IRE)

Touch judges: George Clancy (IRE) and Simon Mills (WAL)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRE)

