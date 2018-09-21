Rhys Patchell scored the Scarlets' third of five tries in a 36-27 victory over Connacht last season

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Scarlets (Sat) Venue: The Sportsground Date: Saturday, 22 September Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, online and the BBC Sport app, plus live score updates

Back rower Robin Copeland will make his Connacht debut for the visit of Scarlets on Saturday.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki also makes his first start of the season as one of six changes made by coach Andy Friend.

Rhys Patchell returns for Scarlets after recovering from a head injury suffered against Ulster on 1 September.

The other change sees James Davies, who injured his knee against Benetton, replaced by flanker Lewis Rawlins.

South African back-rower Uzair Cassiem is in line to make his first competitive appearance since joining from Cheetahs in the summer after recovering from a leg injury.

"We have a big game this weekend away from home," said Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac.

"It would really set our season up if we could get a win away in Connacht, which isn't an easy place to go so we're really looking forward to this weekend.

"Last week was pleasing to get the five points but obviously we have a lot of work to do, we didn't have the best of performances."

Tom Farrell, Cian Kelleher, Denis Buckley and Gavin Thornbury also return for a Connacht side who have only won one of their opening three Pro14 matches this season.

"Scarlets are a quality side and we expect a huge challenge from them," said Friend.

"They are one of the top teams in this competition, so it is a massive game for us.

"We have a really healthy competition in our squad at the moment and that is exactly what we need as the big games keep coming."

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran; Cian Kelleher, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Sean O'Brien, Jarrad Butler (capt), Robin Copeland

Replacements: Tom McCartney, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Ultan Dillane, Colby Fainga'a, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Niyi Adeolokun

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Tom Prydie, Kieron Fonotia, Hadleigh Parkes, Johnny McNicholl; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Phil Price, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Steve Cummins, Ed Kennedy, Lewis Rawlins, Blade Thomson

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Uzair Cassiem, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Angus O'Brien, Paul Asquith

Referee: Marius Mitrea (ITA)

Touch judges: Gianluca Gnecchi (ITA) and Kieran Barry (IRE)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRE)

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.