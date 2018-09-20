Martyn Phillips: WRU chief executive says hosting extra Test matches is vital

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips (right) has appointed Wayne Pivac to replace Warren Gatland as the new Wales coach in 2019

Chief executive Martyn Phillips says staging extra internationals is crucial to the Welsh Rugby Union's financial future.

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said this month "less should be more" when it comes to national unions arranging international matches.

Wales' next match is against Scotland on 3 November, which is outside the official international Test window.

"It doesn't work if that game is not there," said Phillips.

Hosting Wales matches accounts for almost half of the WRU's revenue, with income from this rising from almost £10m to £44.9m according to the latest annual financial report.

The WRU has consistently organised games outside of the autumn international windows, with Scotland the next visitors.

Gosper raised the concern of more matches being organised but Phillips believes some fixtures are imperative with the WRU saying they have pumped £42.8m back into the Welsh game.

"We are not overstressing its (Wales' autumn Test against Scotland) importance," said Phillips.

"It's not a difficult choice (to stage) because you know if we chose not to have the game the ramifications would be very significant for everybody in rugby in Wales.

"So it's not as simple as saying, 'let's have three games in autumn and we will live with the consequences'.

"That is not something I would want to be part of.

"If there is a way of changing the model so we only need three games in autumn, that is a different question. But it would need to be in that order.

"We will need to look at doing things differently going forward.

"You could say, 'can we have fewer games which drive more value?' It is easy to say, it's harder to do - but that could be an important factor."

"There is also an important player welfare angle but that has to be between clubs and country working together."

Brett Gosper has been World Rugby chief executive since 2012

Wales also played a match against South Africa in Washington DC in June 2018 which was criticised by World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot.

The former Argentina scrum-half also said international rugby is not working and faces ruin unless changes are made, with a new world calendar being discussed for 2020.

"There is some work going into what international fixtures will look like in the next 10-12 years," said Phillips.

"You have to look at international and club rugby together. If we can do that in a way which works for all parties we can find a better solution.

"We haven't found it yet but there is a commitment to give it another go.

"There are some meetings in Australia this month when they will have the next session, so there will be some news after that."

Project Reset

Dragons have been included in the annual report for the first time after being taken over by the WRU, while the accounts show the three other regions - Blues, Scarlets and Ospreys - received £21m between them.

Phillips revealed the new deal between the WRU and the regions, which he has labelled 'Project Reset', is about a month away from being completed.

The WRU chief executive has previously said the future of dual contracts is being considered as part of the overall deal which will shape the future of professional rugby in Wales.

"We are not starting again. There are things that work well, things we want to improve," said Phillips.

"In professional rugby there are the five sides: Wales and the four regions.

"They go out to win tournaments and while we have had reasonable success, it is not as much as we would like.

"The belief is if the five of us work closer than before the whole can be greater than the sum of the parts.

"We plan to have a professional rugby board made up of people from the WRU and the four regions to run the game.

"There won't be us and them; it's about doing the right for the five entities. That board will report into the WRU and we are hopeful all will see the benefit."

No more takeovers

Cardiff Blues currently play at the Arms Park under the shadow of the Principality Stadium

Phillips says Project Reset will rule out a move for the WRU to take over any of the other three regions after a potential temporary takeover of Cardiff Blues was called off in May 2017.

The chief executive does remains hopeful over the possibility of buying the Arms Park, the playing home of the Blues, after having a bid turned down by landlords Cardiff Athletic Club.

"The Arms Park is next door to us and we are looking at the potential to do something with the Cardiff Athletic Club that can work for both parties," said Phillips.

"We have not got to that position. That might happen in the future or it might not and we will stay in the conversation.

"I find it easy to speak to people who have a passion for rugby. Cardiff Athletic Club are clear on where they can be flexible and where they can't. I respect that."

"You do this job because you love Welsh rugby and work with people who feel the same. My job is to protect the past and try to also innovate a future."