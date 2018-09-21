Jake Ball: Scarlets lock not bitter about season-ending injury

Jake Ball leaves the field after dislocating his shoulder playing for Wales against New Zealand

Wales and Scarlets forward Jake Ball has every reason to be bitter about last season.

An in-form lock for club and country, he suffered what he describes as the most painful injury of his career after dislocating his shoulder against New Zealand in the autumn internationals.

It meant he played no part in the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup - in what was Scarlets' best run in the competition in a decade.

He also missed a second successive league final.

But the 27-year-old lock is anything but bitter, opting instead to look at rugby's "bigger picture".

"It's all a bit of a lottery. You play the game, you play hard and you will pick up injuries here and there," he said.

"I'll sweep that under the rug now and hopefully I'm due a bit of good luck."

Recalling the painful aftermath of his season-ending injury on 25 November, Ball said: "It was a good couple of hours trying to put my shoulder back in in the changing rooms.

"I ended up going to hospital and didn't really remember much until I came around."

Ball threatened to return at the latter stages of last season, but head coach Wayne Pivac chose not to rush him back

Road to recovery

Ball had targeted Scarlets' Champions Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle as his comeback game, but an underlying nerve injury meant his role in knockout rugby was as a water boy.

"I obviously wasn't on the field but you've just got to park that aside sometimes and can't let things get to you. The game is bigger than that," he said.

Ball made his long awaited comeback in a pre-season friendly against Bristol Bears, but disaster almost struck again.

"I felt something in my bicep, and I was like 'oh no not again'.

"I was gutted... I kept a little bit quiet and went over to the physio and said something feels a bit off.

"I had an ultrasound and she put it on my bicep and said it's not there."

Eventually they discovered a ruptured tendon in his right arm, but it was not one "that's completely vital" and has not affected his strength.

"I know it's unlucky, but I was also lucky at the same time that I didn't do any more damage to my good shoulder," Ball said.

Ball said he was looking forward to getting more games under his belt

Future ambitions

Ball missed the opening Pro14 round loss at Ulster, but returned for their home victories over Leinster and Benetton.

"It's great to be back," he said. "It's good to be able to forget about that now and get back out there and try to make the most of my time out of the game.

"It feels kind of nice to have a stiff neck again.

"I was saying to my wife that I didn't realise I was shuffling sideways up the stairs before I got injured."

Ball says there is so much he wants to achieve in rugby, with the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour the ultimate goal.

"I'm at that point in my career now where I'm striving and want to be winning stuff, not just with the Scarlets but hopefully, if I put my foot forward there, with Wales," Ball added.

"I've had a taste of a World Cup and I know what it takes.

"You look at the Lions as well - that's every player's dream. It's way off now, but for me and goal-making, that's where everything is geared towards."

Ball faces Wales second row competition from the likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Cory Hill, Bradley Davies, Luke Charteris, Seb Davies and Adam Beard

Healthy competition

Ball also said welcomes competition for places both regionally and internationally.

A number of players stepped up during Wales' summer tour of the USA and Argentina, which Ball believes "is only a good thing", especially with the World Cup in Japan just a year away.

"I think Cory Hill has done really well. He's a good player, he's consistent and he doesn't make too many errors. Adam Beard also came in and did well," Ball said.

"Argentina aren't an easy side and they made easy work of them over there.

"If you look at how many injuries we had before the last World Cup, to be able to be competitive next year I think we've got to have a big squad capable of playing at the level.

"It's a driving factor for anyone involved. If someone comes in and plays well, that's just rugby. You obviously aim to try and knock them off their perch - that's the way it works."

Ball has won 28 caps for Wales after making his debut against Ireland in the 2014 Six Nations

Settled in Wales

Ball's contract with Scarlets was due to expire last year and while there had been some interest from other clubs, he renewed his National Dual Contract (NDC) with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

"I've made Wales my home. I've got a wife and two kids here and another on the way," Ball revealed.

"Not only that, I love my time here at the Scarlets. We've got a great thing going on. Sometimes the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

"I look a little bit at my age as well. I'd like to think hopefully from a national point of view I could get more years.

"And at the end of that, if I think the time is right, it might be an option to have a look and do something else... but at the moment I'm happy where I am."

Ball is one of 12 Wales players on an NDC which sees players released for an agreed number of games.

"It's nice to have a block now and again," said Ball. "The game is pretty gruelling when you're playing week in and week out, you lose sharpness.

"To play at the top of your game having those couple of weeks can be very helpful."

Ball would like to see the benefits of a NDC extended to other players.

"It would be nice if it were to be done across the board," he said. "I think you'll find if players are fresher, you get a better quality game as well."