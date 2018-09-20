Ellis Jenkins has won eight caps for Wales

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Munster (Fri) Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, online and the BBC Sport app, plus live score updates

Cardiff Blues make seven changes from their defeat to Zebre in Ellis Jenkins' 100th game for the Welsh region.

Jarrod Evans, Willis Halaholo and Blaine Scully all come in, while Jenkins, Josh Turnbull, Rhys Gill and Dmitri Arhip return to the pack.

Munster number eight CJ Stander makes his first start of the season as he returns to the back row.

JJ Hanrahan starts at full-back while an all-change centre partnership sees Jaco Taute and Rory Scannell start.

Hooker Mike Sherry and second row Jean Kleyn are recalled to the pack while Munster Academy trio Diarmuid Barron, Jack Stafford and Shane Daly are all on the bench, with Barron set for his senior debut.

Wales forward Seb Davies will be out for the Blues for at least six weeks with a knee injury.

Blues wing Scully, who replaces Jason Harries, makes his return after recovering from ankle surgery performed over the summer to treat a pre-existing problem.

Like Jenkins, forward Macauley Cook could also reach a milestone of 150 games for the Blues if he is called on from the bench.

The Blues are still without a win in the Pro14 this season after losing all three of their fixtures in the last five minutes, and head coach John Mulvihill admitted it has been frustrating.

"It has been a difficult start to the season but we are determined to put in a performance that our supporters can be proud of on Friday night," Mulvihill said.

"Munster are a quality side and it will be a big challenge but we are back at Cardiff Arms Park and want to kick-off our season.

"We certainly expect a big reaction and hopefully you will see that in our physicality and intensity through the entire 80 minutes."

Cardiff Blues: Gareth Anscombe; Blaine Scully, Willis Halaholo, Rey Lee-Lo, Jason Harries; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey, Dmitri Arhip, George Earle, Josh Turnbull, Josh Navidi, Ellis Jenkins (capt), Nick Williams.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Rhys Carre, Scott Andrews, Macauley Cook, Olly Robinson, Lloyd Williams, Garyn Smith, Matthew Morgan.

Munster: JJ Hanrahan; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Joey Carbery, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Mike Sherry, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O'Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Darren O'Shea, Tommy O'Donnell, Jack Stafford, Bill Johnston, Shane Daly.

Referee: Quinton Immelman (RSA)

Touch judges: Rhys Thomas (WRU), Gareth John (WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)

