Glasgow Warriors: Ryan Wilson says side are 'big enough & tough enough'

Glasgow have won their opening three Pro14 matches

Glasgow Warriors' forwards have proved to their critics that they are "strong enough and big enough" this season, says captain Ryan Wilson.

Warriors appeared to be out-muscled up front in several key games last season, particularly during an underwhelming European Champions Cup campaign.

However, the forwards have impressed as Glasgow have won their opening three Pro14 matches of this campaign.

"In the pack, you want to be known as a tough bunch of blokes," Wilson said.

"There was some chat of, 'Are we strong enough? Are we big enough?' We've certainly got both those aspects. We've got some bloody big players in there and we've definitely got some tough blokes that are happy to front up.

"We've showed that in the first few games and we've just got to carry that on."

Glasgow have begun their season with wins against Connacht, Munster and Cheetahs, having lost in the Pro14 semi-finals to Scarlets last season.

And Wilson said he and his fellow forwards used the criticism as motivation to demonstrate the Glasgow pack can mix it with Europe's best.

"There has certainly been some of that used as fuel," Wilson told BBC Scotland.

"There was a lot of talk of bulking up this squad and signing players but I think we've gone out and shown that we've got the talent in this squad to do the job.

"We were known for that style of rugby of throwing the ball about, but in the last three games we've shown we've got a good enough pack to go up against the best."