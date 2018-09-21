Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Worcester Warriors

Ryan Mills scored one of Worcester's five tries when they won for the first time at Welford Road last season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 23 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester bring in Graham Kitchener at lock for the suspended Will Spencer, who misses the meeting with his old club following his red card at Wasps.

Tigers also select Jordan Olowofela at full-back, while Jonah Holmes comes in on the wing.

Worcester are without England centre Ben Te'o, who was this week named in Eddie Jones' 36-man training squad.

Prop Nick Schonert, who is also in that England squad, hooker Jack Singleton and lock Anton Bresler all return.

Schonert has recovered from concussion, while Singleton makes his first start of the season.

Warriors produced one of their finest performances of last season at Welford Road when they ran in five tries to win 31-27. But Leicester then turned the tables in the return to hammer the Warriors 34-5.

Leicester have prop Gaston Cortes on the bench, back from international duty with Argentina, while summer signing Kyle Eastmond is also named among the replacements.

Tigers interim head coach Geordan Murphy:

"We've had to make a couple of changes this week but the guys have been training well.

"It's good to have Graham Kitchener back for his first game of the season, especially with Will Spencer ruled out.

"There was great heart and desire from the team at Wasps last week but we know there are areas to improve and we have to get better."

Warriors centre Ryan Mills told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We're getting some very good opportunities, but we're just not finishing them off. I do genuinely believe we can get better and that, when we click, it will be nice to watch.

"It's a shame not to get the chance to play against Will Spencer. I know him personally. He's a top lad and he wouldn't harm anybody intentionally. It's a difficult one but, by the letter of the law these days, you're going to get pinged for that.

"They're doing it for the protection of the players. If you make a tackle that's borderline, you're giving the ref an opportunity to take action. But it's still a contact sport and always will be. And we've been working hard in training going lower in the tackle, but not too low. If you tackle too low, it gives the opposition the chance to get their arms free and offload."

Leicester Tigers: Olowofela; Holmes, Tuilagi, Owen, May; Ford, B Youngs; Bateman, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Williams, Kitchener, Denton, Thompson, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Stevens, Feao, Cortes, Wells, Lewis, White, Ford, Eastmond.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Mills, Adams; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Phillips, Mama, Lewis, van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Taufete'e, Bower, Milasinovich, Barry, Hill, Heaney, Lance, Beck.

Referee: Luke Pearce.