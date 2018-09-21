Premiership: Sale Sharks v Wasps

Willie Le Roux scored one of South Africa's tries in their 36-34 Rugby Championship win over the All Blacks

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale make a change at back row for the visit of Wasps to the AJ Bell Stadium.

Ben Curry replaces Josh Beaumont, with teenager Arron Reed is on the bench.

Wasps full-back Willie Le Roux returns from international duty with South Africa to make his first start of the season, one of six changes from last Sunday's narrow win against Leicester.

Skipper Elliot Daly moves to outside centre alongside Michael Le Bourgeois, but club captain Joe Launchbury is out with a short-term knee injury.

Zurabi Zhvania gets a first start at loosehead prop, while Marcus Watson makes his first start of the season on the wing, in place of Christian Wade.

Sharks youngster Reed, 19, who has been in good scoring form for National One neighbours Sale FC, made Anglo-Welsh Cup appearances against Worcester and Saracens last November but is yet to make his Premiership debut.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond:

"Wasps are one of the super teams of the Premiership, with star players all through the squad, and playing really well again this season.

"As always, the competitive nature of Premiership rugby never fails to surprise. Although it was probably our best performance of the season, we were disappointed that we didn't manage to come away with anything at Exeter.

"It's crucial to get your detail right and ensure that you pick up points from your home games. I'm confident that, if we continue improving in the vein we've displayed, we'll be a highly competitive side over the season."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"We have been a bit patchy so far. We'd much rather it be three wins out of three but it's not to be. We've been good in patches but average in patches, so still lots to work on but it's better to be working on them off the back of two wins. It could quite easily have been a worse story.

"From our point of view, Sale are very strong defensively. You're going to have to work around them rather than go through them. When we've got the ball, we're going to have to be good. We're going to have to earn the right to play with width and exploit gaps out there.

"Set-piece wise, they have one of the best driving line-outs in the game. We're going to have to improve, because defensively we've not been where we want to be in that area. We're very mindful of the threats they bring."

Sale: McGuigan; Solomona, S James, Jennings, Yarde; MacGinty, Cliff; Harrison, Neild, John, Evans, Phillips, T Curry, B Curry, Ross (capt)

Replacements: Webber, Tarus, Jones, Beaumont, Strauss, Warr, L James, Reed.

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, Daly (capt), Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Sopoaga, Robson; Zhvania, Taylor, Stuart, Rowlands, Gaskell, Johnson, Carr, Hughes.

Replacements: Cruse, West, Brookes, Myall, Morris, Simpson, Searle, Miller.