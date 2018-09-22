Premiership: Bristol Bears 20-13 Harlequins

Ian Madigan's haul of 15 points was his best-ever in a Premiership match

Gallagher Premiership Bristol (11) 20 Tries: O'Conor Pens: Madigan 5 Harlequins (10) 13 Tries: Care Cons: Lang Pens: Lang 2

Bristol moved within one point of Harlequins after a hard-fought win over the Londoners at Ashton Gate.

Danny Care gave Quins an early lead as he nipped in from close range, but Bristol deserved to go into the break in front - Piers O'Connor going over either side of Ian Madigan penalties.

Joe Marler was sin-binned early in a tight second half as Madigan kicked three penalties and Lang got one back.

Madigan added a fifth penalty as neither side threatened to score a try.

Quins dominated the early possession and were rewarded when England scrum-half Care picked up at the back of a maul to dive over after just six minutes.

James Lang's penalty increased the lead but, from then on, Bristol dominated. Madigan's penalty after 18 minutes was followed soon after by a yellow card for Quins' Ben Tapuai as he failed to release on the ground when the hosts tried to break away.

The Bears made three times as many metres as the visitors in the first 40 minutes, but dropped three great chances to score from inside the visitors' red zone.

It took a great break by Harry Thacker to set up O'Connor to go over five minutes before half time and, although Madigan missed the conversion, he was on target with a penalty in stoppage time as Bristol deservedly led at the break.

An attritional second half saw few try-scoring chances as bad weather closed in.

Marler's yellow card came after his non-ball carrying arm made contact with Andy Uren's head. That allowed Bristol to pull clear as Madigan again proved faultless from the tee.

Paul Lasike was sent to the sin-bin with two minutes to go after a no-arm hit on a Bristol player.

The Bears now have eight points from four games and are behind Quins in the table by virtue of the losing bonus point Paul Gustard's side picked up.

Bristol: O'Conor; Morahan, Hurrell, Piutau, Leiua; Madigan, Uren; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (capt), Smith, Crane.

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Woolmore, Armstrong, Joyce, Lam, Randall, Sheedy, Kirchner.

Harlequins: Morris; Earle, Marchant; Tapuai, Ross Chisholm; Lang, Care; Marler, Crumpton, Sinckler, Symons, Glynn, Wallace, Robshaw (capt), Chisholm

Replacements: Ward, Lambert, Swainston, South, Bothma, Mulchrone, Smith, Lasike.

Referee: Ian Tempest.