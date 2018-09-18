Ospreys players changes 'not ideal', says coach Matt Sherratt

Ospreys backs coach Matt Sherratt previously worked with Cardiff Blues and Bristol

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Benetton Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 22 Sept Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Ospreys backs coach Matt Sherratt says having to make 12 changes to the starting line-up for Friday's Pro14 game at Munster was "not ideal".

But he insists resting the likes of Wales internationals Alun Wyn Jones, George North and Justin Tipuric was "necessary for player welfare".

Ospreys were beaten 49-13 in Cork, something head coach Allen Clarke took full responsibility for.

"It's a really tough one to manage," Sherratt said.

"I know there's been a lot of talk about the players just having a break and they should be fit to play, but obviously our job as coaches is about player welfare.

"As an example Alun Wyn Jones could play solid rugby for 14 months because we've got the World Cup at the end of the season... it's almost about saving them now because of what's to come and not what's been before.

"Imagine the outcry if Alun Wyn plays too much and then misses the World Cup."

Sherratt confirmed that all fit Ospreys players would be available for selection for Saturday's home Pro14 game against Benetton.

The coach pointed out that the Irish provinces had not brought players such as British and Irish Lions fly-half Johnny Sexton back until last weekend.

In contrast Ospreys played their internationals early on, although Sherratt admitted the 12 changes against Munster was "not ideal".

As well as injuries, Ospreys - and the three other Welsh regions - must juggle the playing time of those Wales internationals on a national dual contract, which limits them to 30 games per season plus play-off or knock-out matches.

The Ospreys currently have five players on NDCs - Jones, North, Bradley Davies, Dan Lydiate and Scott Baldwin.

"It's just getting that balance to be honest," Sherratt added.

Wales lock Bradley Davies played for Cardiff Blues and Wasps before joining Ospreys

Wales second row Davies was among the players rested against Munster, but said it was not a week off as "you get pumped by the fitness coach" instead.

"It's horses for courses, I wasn't picked last week and hopefully I get a chance to play this week," he said.

"Obviously I'm getting a bit older now and you can't play the game as you want to play the game, but we believe in Clarkey and the coaching staff."

Davies, 31, said the reason he came back to Wales in 2016 after two seasons in the English Premiership "was to be looked after".

"I played for two years in Wasps and I loved the club, but it was relentless week after week," he said.

"People just see the weekend games, they don't realise what you do in the week. People think I've been on holiday for a week, but I'd rather play to be honest.

"A good coach can sense that and I can see why you give boys rests in the season."

