Scarlets worry over flanker Davies, but hopeful for Patchell

James Davies watches the Scarlets v Benetton action with brother Jonathan as he leaves the field with a medic

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Scarlets Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Sat, 22 Sept Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Wales flanker James Davies will see a specialist to discover the extent of the knee injury suffered in Scarlets victory over Benetton last weekend.

Scarlets hope fly-half Rhys Patchell will be fit as he continues to undergo concussion protocols.

Davies will definitely miss Saturday's Pro14 trip to Connacht, as will his brother Jonathan.

Wales centre Jonathan has a hamstring problem, but hopes to return against Southern Kings on 29 September.

Prop Rob Evans and back-row Josh Macleod are still out, but number eight Uzair Cassiem (leg) is fit again.

James Davies suffered the injury in their 38-29 win over Benetton last weekend.

Head coach Wayne Pivac said: "We are not sure in terms of time wise how long he will be out for and we will know more once he has seen the specialist.

"He is definitely out for this weekend and we will know more shortly."

Wales prop Evans is recovering from a shoulder injury and Pivac says he and Macleod should return in "around a couple of weeks".

Pivac added: "Uzair Cassiem is training fully with us and is available for selection this weekend."

Patchell missed the wins against Benetton and Leinster after suffering a head knock against Ulster in the opening Pro14 round

Pivac said Patchell trained on Monday and they hoped he would do so again on Tuesday.

"If he comes through that he will be available for selection," added Pivac."

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.