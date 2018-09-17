Zander Fagerson: Glasgow prop requires ankle surgery in South Africa

It is not yet known for how long Glasgow prop Zander Fagerson will be unavailable

Glasgow Warriors prop Zander Fagerson has had surgery on his ankle in South Africa following an injury picked up in the weekend win over Cheetahs.

The 22-year-old tight-head was carried off during the second half of Warriors' 52-24 victory in Bloemfontein.

He is scheduled to return home with his team-mates after Saturday's visit to Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

The Pro14 club say they will provide an estimated recovery period for the Scotland international "in due course".

Meanwhile, full-back Stuart Hogg is leaving Dave Rennie's squad early, having failed to recover from an ankle problem sustained against Munster on 7 September.