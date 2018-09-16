WRU National League & Bowl results
14-15 September, 2018
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Abercarn 33 - 37 Caerphilly
Abertillery BG 17 - 14 Talywain
Blackwood 13 - 27 Monmouth
Caldicot 26 - 10 Ynysddu
Croesyceiliog 24 - 29 Newport HSOB
Senghenydd 25 - 3 Pill Harriers
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 48 - 7 Llanharan
Barry 34 - 35 Abercwmboi
Cardiff Quins 29 - 35 Aberdare
Cilfynydd 26 - 5 Llanishen
Heol y Cyw 20 - 12 Taffs Well
Llantwit Fardre 17 - 23 St Peters
2 WEST CENTRAL
Ystradgynlais 12 - 27 Birchgrove
Cwmavon 17 - 36 Seven Sisters
Morriston 26 - 27 Pencoed
Nantyffyllon 29 - 10 Taibach
Nantymoel 19 - 40 Porthcawl
Resolven 15 - 14 Builth Wells
TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 27 - 11 Pembroke
Fishguard & Goodwick 12 - 17 Burry Port
Loughor 33 - 27 Tumble
Penclawdd 59 - 16 St Clears
Pontyberem 16 - 23 Pontarddulais
Tycroes 22 - 17 Mumbles
WRU National Bowl Round One
Aberaeron 21 - 17 Milford Haven
Aberavon Green Stars 0 - 20 Tonna
Abercrave 57 - 7 Glais
Abergavenny w/o Malpas
Abergele 29 - 15 Flint
Abersychan 10 - 65 Tredegar Ironsides
Abertysswg 47 - 35 Aberbargoed
Amman United w/o Cwmtwrch
Baglan 60 - 5 Cwmllynfell
Bangor 31 - 22 Mold II
Banwen w/o Penybanc
Bargoed II w/o Pontllanfraith
Bettws 53 - 15 Trefil
Betws w/o Crynant
Blackwood Stars w/o Old Tyleryan
Blaina 15 - 3 Deri
Brackla 23 - 30 Neath Athletic
Bridgend Sports 53 - 14 Bridgend Athletic II
Briton Ferry 23 - 29 Ogmore Vale
Bryncethin 31 - 12 Rhigos
Caerleon II 25 - 32 New Tredegar
Canton 17 - 52 Cowbridge
Cardiff Met II 77 - 0 Hirwaun
Cardiff Saracens 19 - 0 Risca II (abandoned, 45 mins)
Cardigan 45 - 10 Bynea
Cefn Coed 7 - 14 Ynysowen
Chepstow 35 - 27 Hollybush
COBRA 40 - 5 Welshpool
Colwyn Bay w/o Machynlleth
Crickhowell w/o Tredegar
Crumlin 22 - 80 RTB Ebbw Vale
Cwmgors 29 - 5 Ammanford II
Cwmgwrach 24 - 8 Pontycymmer
Dinbych II w/o Benllech
Dolgellau 35 - 16 Llanidloes
Fall Bay 10 - 17 South Gower
Ferndale 24 - 26 Tonyrefail
Fleur De Lys 3 - 19 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Forgeside 0 - 47 Usk
Glyncoch 19 - 20 Llandaff North
Glyncorrwg 15 - 21 Bryncoch
Gwernyfed 33 - 5 Beaufort
Hafodyrynys w/o St Josephs (Newport)
Haverfordwest 69 - 5 Pantyffynnon
Lampeter Town w/o Pembroke Dock Quins
Llandrindod Wells 10 - 75 Fairwater
Llanhilleth 64 - 12 West Mon
Machen 113 - 0 Cardiff Internationals
Markham 17 - 33 Rogerstone
Menai Bridge 12 - 26 Holyhead
Nant Conwy II w/o Llangollen
Nantgaredig w/o St Davids
New Dock Stars 41 - 29 Llangwm
New Panteg w/o St Julians HSOB
Newport Saracens 17 - 24 Rhymney
Oakdale 24 - 8 Llandaff
Old Penarthians 19 - 10 Treherbert
Penarth 38 - 36 Llantwit Major
Penlan 24 - 12 Llandybie
Pentyrch 20 - 12 Old Illtydians
Penygraig 25 - 15 Wattstown
Penygroes 19 - 21 Laugharne
Pontrhydyfen 33 - 29 Cefn Cribbwr
Pontyates 14 - 50 Llangadog
Pontyclun 41 - 21 Alltwen
Rhiwbina II w/o Cardiff University
Rhyl 36 - 7 Shotton Steel
St Albans 29 - 7 Penallta II
Sully Sports w/o Uni of S Wales
Swansea Uplands 31 - 17 Llandeilo
Tref y Clawdd w/o Garndiffaith
Tregaron 21 - 23 Cefneithin
Treharris w/o Llanrumney
Trinant w/o Cwmcarn United
Tylorstown 32 - 15 Cardiff Medicals
Vardre w/o Pontardawe
Whitchurch 15 - 28 Caerau Ely
Wrexham w/o Rhosllanerchrugog