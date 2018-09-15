Glasgow prop Zander Fagerson in hospital with lower leg injury

Zander Fagerson suffered a lower leg injury in Glasgow's win over Cheetahs

Dave Rennie is "hopeful" Zander Fagerson has not suffered a lower-leg fracture after the prop was injured in Glasgow's Pro14 win over Cheetahs.

Scotland tight-head Fagerson, 22, was carted from the field during the second half of Warriors' 52-24 victory in Bloemfontein with his leg in a splint.

Head coach Rennie told BBC Scotland he was waiting to "find out more".

"It's a lower-leg injury. He's at hospital at the moment," the New Zealander said.

Glasgow's seven-try win was their third from three league outings and they top Conference A with 14 points.

In high-altitude Bloemfontein, they trailed 19-14 at the break, but ran in five scores after the interval to subdue their hosts.

Following a "loose" first half, Rennie was pleased by the "massive work" done by his pack.

"It's hard to go past the engine-room guys like Rob Harley, Jonny Gray and Callum Gibbins - just massive," he said.

"We forced them to make a lot of tackles and while we made a couple of errors that hurt us, we benefited second-half when they fatigued a bit."

Rennie confirmed Centre Nick Grigg and co-captain Ryan Wilson will be available for next weekend's trip to Southern Kings, having missed Saturday's win through illness and a knee injury respectively.

However, Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg may still be sidelined with an ankle problem.

"We'll assess Hoggy as we go. Once the swelling comes down it's a litle bit tender, so we'll be cautious around that," Rennie said.