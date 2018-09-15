Glasgow prop Zander Fagerson in hospital with lower leg injury

Zander Fagerson
Zander Fagerson suffered a lower leg injury in Glasgow's win over Cheetahs

Dave Rennie is "hopeful" Zander Fagerson has not suffered a lower-leg fracture after the prop was injured in Glasgow's Pro14 win over Cheetahs.

Scotland tight-head Fagerson, 22, was carted from the field during the second half of Warriors' 52-24 victory in Bloemfontein with his leg in a splint.

Head coach Rennie told BBC Scotland he was waiting to "find out more".

"It's a lower-leg injury. He's at hospital at the moment," the New Zealander said.

Glasgow's seven-try win was their third from three league outings and they top Conference A with 14 points.

In high-altitude Bloemfontein, they trailed 19-14 at the break, but ran in five scores after the interval to subdue their hosts.

Following a "loose" first half, Rennie was pleased by the "massive work" done by his pack.

"It's hard to go past the engine-room guys like Rob Harley, Jonny Gray and Callum Gibbins - just massive," he said.

"We forced them to make a lot of tackles and while we made a couple of errors that hurt us, we benefited second-half when they fatigued a bit."

Rennie confirmed Centre Nick Grigg and co-captain Ryan Wilson will be available for next weekend's trip to Southern Kings, having missed Saturday's win through illness and a knee injury respectively.

However, Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg may still be sidelined with an ankle problem.

"We'll assess Hoggy as we go. Once the swelling comes down it's a litle bit tender, so we'll be cautious around that," Rennie said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you