Premier 15s: Saracens win again, Harlequins snatch late draw

Lucy Packer scores for Harlequins Ladies against Bristol Bears

Poppy Cleall scored a hat-trick of tries as defending Premier 15s champions Saracens Women made it back-to-back wins at the start of the season with a 43-7 victory over Worcester Valkyries.

After the Valkyries' Zoe Bennion was sin-binned after the half-hour mark, Cleall scored twice, and the returning Marlie Packer also went over to make it 19-0 at the break.

Cleall completed her hat-trick after the interval and Georgie Lingham and Nina Vistisen also crossed, while Lindsay O'Donnell claimed a consolation score.

Elsewhere, Lucy Packer's last-gasp try salvaged a 26-26 draw for last year's runners-up Harlequins Ladies against Bristol Bears Women.

Caity Mattinson's try handed Bristol the lead after just four minutes but Quins were level 10 minutes later when Chloe Butler squeezed through to score.

The Bears established a healthy lead as Mackenzie Carson and Wales international Elinor Snowsill went over to make it 26-7 at the break.

Davinia Catlin pulled five points back for Harlequins before Ellie Green cut the deficit to seven with just four minutes remaining.

Packer brought the hosts to within two points in the dying seconds, before Green added the extras with the boot.

Loughborough Lightning sit behind Saracens in second place after recording their second win of the season with a 40-20 victory over Wasps FC Ladies.

World Cup-winning skipper Katy Daley-McLean scored a 50-metre interception try to make it 14-0 after Natasha Jones gave the hosts the lead.

Abigail Dow hit back for Wasps but Lightning and England captain Sarah Hunter led a powerful rolling maul to put her side 21-8 ahead.

Tova Derk crossed for Wasps after the break but Loughborough were awarded a penalty try before three more scores in the final 10 minutes.

Gloucester-Hartpury had eight try-scorers as they bounced back from last week's defeat by Quins to thump DMP Sharks 57-14.

Mary-Ann Gittings, Kelly Smith, Zoe Aldcroft, Georgia Bradley, Tazmin Bricknall, Tatyana Heard, Ellie Underwood and Courtney Gill all crossed.

Three tries in nine second-half minutes helped Firwood Waterloo Ladies win 24-12 at Richmond.

Richmond took the lead through Vicki Jackson before Lauren Delany scored either side of a penalty try for Waterloo.

Laura Perrin collected a kick to score under the posts, and extend the lead, and Claire Phelps went over for a consolation try.