Australia v Argentina: Lukhan Tui scuffles with fan after Wallabies beaten

The incident between Tui and the fan happened after the match

Australia flanker Lukhan Tui was involved in a scuffle with a fan in the stands after Saturday's 23-19 defeat by Argentina on the Gold Coast.

Tui, 21, was pulled away from the spectator by team-mates after the brief altercation by the players' tunnel.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said the man had pushed Tui's sister.

He added Tui, whose stepfather died on Wednesday, said he is "not going to be playing any more" and will take a break for the rest of the season.

Argentina's win was their first in Australia since 1983 and means the Wallabies will slip to seventh in the world rankings - their lowest ever position.

Australia's players wore black armbands during Saturday's match following the death of Tui's stepfather.

Speaking to Fox Sports TV, Cheika said: "I hope the fan's happy.

"That's a pretty heavy thing to happen. He's just said in the dressing room to the players he's not going to be playing any more because of that incident."

A crowd of only 16,019 watched the match at Queensland's Robina Stadium.